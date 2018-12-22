Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 97.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 95,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,730 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $261,000, down from 98,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $69.16. About 3.09M shares traded or 112.20% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 20.52% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 50.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 59,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 179,009 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.66 million, up from 119,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 57.54M shares traded or 18.33% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 31.24% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.24% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 09/03/2018 – Auto Sales Grow in China, But Not for Ford; 20/04/2018 – Ford to Seek Bids for Parts of Advertising Business, Dealing Blow to WPP; 11/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: State Police say a 2003 Ford Mustang stopped in the roadway and refused to continue forward during a chec…; 03/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler Out-Selling Ford in Stores Shows Scope of SUV Boom; 10/05/2018 – FORD’S ANNUAL MEETING HAS ENDED; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ford Motor Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (F); 27/03/2018 – NARA: Ford After Five program; 11/04/2018 – Details of Ford Motor Company Briefing on 2018 First Quarter Results; 09/05/2018 – A fire knocked out production at one of Ford’s suppliers; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guggenheim Bulletshares 2019 Corporate Bond Etf by 68,736 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $34.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate Etf by 47,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Newmark Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 48 investors sold EMN shares while 221 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.12 million shares or 2.12% less from 113.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 0.02% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 69,045 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 69,072 shares. 12,813 were accumulated by Rampart Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Wesbanco Retail Bank owns 7,662 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bartlett Co Limited Company holds 100 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd reported 0.02% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Nippon Life Global Americas has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 9,755 shares. Bancorp Of America De owns 0.02% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 1.27M shares. Scotia holds 0.01% or 6,390 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorp owns 0.04% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 17,811 shares. Bessemer Gp owns 1,154 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.1% or 199,964 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 80,727 shares.

Since July 31, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $1.38 million activity. RAISBECK DAVID W had bought 13,500 shares worth $988,335 on Friday, December 7. The insider BOLDEA LUCIAN sold 3,523 shares worth $364,912.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. EMN’s profit will be $229.66 million for 10.54 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.91% negative EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Eastman Chemical Company had 71 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 30 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 6 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Monday, July 11 by Nomura. Nomura maintained Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) on Monday, October 15 with “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, October 30 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of EMN in report on Monday, January 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform” on Monday, August 7. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, March 17 report.

More news for Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were recently published by: Globenewswire.com, which released: “New Research Coverage Highlights Tractor Supply, Shaw Communications, Alkermes plc, Jacobs Engineering Group, Eastman Chemical, and Varian Medical â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s article titled: “Eastman Chemical (EMN) Poised on Cost Actions & Acquisitions – Nasdaq” and published on November 23, 2018 is yet another important article.

Among 29 analysts covering F&M Bank (NYSE:F), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. F&M Bank had 81 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, October 25 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, January 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, September 17 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 14 by Nomura. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, February 3. On Tuesday, December 19 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, September 10. As per Tuesday, October 30, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley. Piper Jaffray initiated the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, June 10 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 84 investors sold F shares while 316 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 1.37% less from 1.90 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 10,000 were accumulated by Ejf Capital Ltd Liability Com. Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 1.86 million shares. Omers Administration Corporation holds 0.06% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 726,600 shares. 5.09 million were accumulated by Schroder Inv Mgmt Gru. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service invested in 103,139 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Ftb Advsr Inc holds 4,045 shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd invested in 0.26% or 51,514 shares. Portland Ltd Liability Company invested 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Jnba Advisors has 4,971 shares. Wealthfront Corporation owns 108,692 shares. Bridgecreek Limited Liability holds 46,000 shares. Tower Cap (Trc) holds 21,321 shares. Shufro Rose & Lc reported 11,237 shares. Aull Monroe Inv Mngmt Corp holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 102,000 shares. Marathon Trading Investment Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 20,107 shares or 0.01% of the stock.