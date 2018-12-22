Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 109.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc bought 2,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,055 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $604,000, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39M shares traded or 47.19% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING PARTS OF SERVICE BUS.: WIWO; 03/04/2018 – IBM Vet Leads Company Behind Pipeline System Shut by Web Attack; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 29/03/2018 – IBM: Impact of Changes Offset Each Other Within 2018 Expectations of at Least $13.80 of Operating EPS; 17/04/2018 – IBM CFO JAMES KAVANAUGH: DISAPPOINTED W/ STORAGE REVENUE GROWTH; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate AI with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference

Muhlenkamp & Co Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc Com (BIIB) by 27.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc sold 6,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,368 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.49 million, down from 25,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $11.73 during the last trading session, reaching $280.6. About 3.07M shares traded or 129.11% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 0.04% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, January 19 by RBC Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 26 by RBC Capital Markets. On Friday, January 8 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of IBM in report on Tuesday, April 19 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, July 11 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, October 18. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, July 19 report. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 15. On Wednesday, April 19 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Berkshire Hathaway Has Given Up on IBM, but Recent Acquisition May Resuscitate Big Blue – GuruFocus.com” on December 04, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Defensive Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio in 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Reuters: IBM, HPE victims of Chinese hacking – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Walmart, IBM And More – Benzinga” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Box’s Earnings Report: What You Need To Know – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. Another trade for 4,311 shares valued at $495,846 was bought by TAUREL SIDNEY. Rometty Virginia M had bought 8,500 shares worth $998,835 on Friday, November 2. $249,722 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H on Thursday, November 1. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $114,673 was bought by OWENS JAMES W. Swedish Joseph also bought $232,838 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tru Investment, Indiana-based fund reported 5,520 shares. Torray Limited Liability Company invested in 105,205 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Leuthold Group Inc Ltd invested in 0.62% or 37,579 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank stated it has 115,413 shares. Montgomery Invest Mgmt invested in 4.84% or 77,753 shares. Mai Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 9,954 shares. Catalyst Ltd Co has 4,041 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Lc stated it has 49,456 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh invested in 0.04% or 1,579 shares. Clearbridge, New York-based fund reported 1.26M shares. Roffman Miller Pa reported 21,520 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 0.45% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 602,398 shares. 1,704 are held by Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Wealthtrust reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alkermes and Biogen Announce Submission of a New Drug Application to US Food and Drug Administration for Diroximel Fumarate in Multiple Sclerosis – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EMA grants Prime status for Roche’s risdiplam for SMA – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA accepts Novartis’ marketing application for SMA Type 1 gene therapy AVXS-101 – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Gilead Sciences, Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Exelixis – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Among 34 analysts covering Biogen Idec Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Biogen Idec Inc. had 145 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 28 by Robert W. Baird. As per Tuesday, September 6, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, July 27. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 30 by Jefferies. The company was initiated on Wednesday, November 8 by Oppenheimer. Piper Jaffray upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, November 7 report. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, November 27. The company was maintained on Monday, October 30 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Strong-Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, September 1.

Muhlenkamp & Co Inc, which manages about $560.67 million and $233.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 133,201 shares to 135,401 shares, valued at $10.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 45 investors sold BIIB shares while 334 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 167.21 million shares or 1.69% less from 170.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Factory Mutual Communications has invested 0.74% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson owns 2,064 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Cutter & Com Brokerage Incorporated owns 596 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mckinley Capital Management Ltd Llc Delaware stated it has 726 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Mngmt reported 297,536 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability holds 0.2% or 650,210 shares. Samlyn Ltd owns 184,251 shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Rock Springs Cap Mngmt LP reported 50,000 shares. Assetmark invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 20,432 are owned by Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership. Commercial Bank Of The West holds 0.63% or 15,306 shares. Fort LP accumulated 0.05% or 581 shares. Anchor Advsrs Llc has 46,021 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 0.2% stake. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 42,666 shares.