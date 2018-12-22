Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) stake by 146.37% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc acquired 39,265 shares as Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM)’s stock declined 3.51%. The Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc holds 66,090 shares with $1.11 million value, up from 26,825 last quarter. Kimco Rlty Corp now has $6.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.72. About 6.07M shares traded or 53.50% up from the average. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has declined 7.60% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Toys R Us liquidations affect few rated retail RElTs; long-term prospects are positive; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q AFFO/SHR 37C, EST. 36C; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Raises FY18 View To EPS 72c-EPS 79c; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $230.4M, EST. $296.3M; 15/03/2018 RElTs slip anew despite minor exposure to Toys ‘R’ Us closings; 03/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Reports First Quarter 2018 Transaction Activity; 03/04/2018 – Alaris Royalty Corp. Announces Restart of Partial Distributions From Kimco; 30/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Completes Second Stage of Suburban Square Redevelopment with Life Time Athletic Grand Opening; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $304.1M, EST. $296.3M

Gam Holding Ag decreased Choice Hotels Intl Inc (CHH) stake by 44.23% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gam Holding Ag sold 4,202 shares as Choice Hotels Intl Inc (CHH)’s stock declined 6.80%. The Gam Holding Ag holds 5,299 shares with $441,000 value, down from 9,501 last quarter. Choice Hotels Intl Inc now has $3.80B valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $67.96. About 458,136 shares traded or 32.46% up from the average. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has declined 5.91% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CHH News: 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl 1Q Rev $209.4M; 29/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Honors Top Franchisees with Annual Premier Awards; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 16/04/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC CHH.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $82; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Choice Hotels One of “America’s Best Mid-Size Employers”; 03/04/2018 – Sleep Inn Hotel Opens In Houston; 10/04/2018 – The Ascend Hotel Collection Welcomes The Hotel Morrison To Dania Beach, Fla; 06/03/2018 – INGENICO GROUP SA INGC.PA – CHOICE HOTELS CHOSE TO DEPLOY ISC TOUCH 480 SMART TERMINALS ACROSS ITS FRANCHISED HOTELS IN US; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings to Five CMBS Classes of CGGS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-WSS; 11/04/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL – STRATEGIC ALLIANCE ALSO CONTEMPLATES CHOICE EXPANDING PRESENCE IN SPAIN AND LATIN AMERICA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold KIM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 350.83 million shares or 1.56% more from 345.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 83,092 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 165,588 shares in its portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts Limited accumulated 430,831 shares. Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn has 0.01% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 1.75 million shares. Dnb Asset Management As invested in 44,056 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd holds 0.01% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) or 17,373 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 40,192 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Rothschild Inv Corporation Il owns 18,660 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 95,465 shares. New York-based Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Rhumbline Advisers reported 747,855 shares stake. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Grace & White holds 327,852 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. California-based Phocas Financial has invested 0.05% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM).

Among 2 analysts covering Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kimco Realty had 2 analyst reports since July 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Monday, July 30. The stock of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has “In-Line” rating given on Thursday, November 15 by Evercore.

Analysts await Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 31.75% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CHH’s profit will be $46.46 million for 20.47 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Choice Hotels International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.06% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Choice Hotels had 2 analyst reports since September 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, November 15 with “Market Perform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.28, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 25 investors sold CHH shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.01 million shares or 2.17% more from 30.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brown Advisory holds 0.19% or 814,588 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 212,175 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 4,245 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Ohio-based Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech Inc holds 0.14% or 317,287 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones Assoc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) for 6,000 shares. Moreover, Swiss Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) for 54,303 shares. 19,533 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Spark Mngmt Ltd owns 0.32% invested in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) for 67,100 shares. First Advsr Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 21,075 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 2,657 shares.

Since September 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $4.55 million activity. Another trade for 9,613 shares valued at $788,458 was sold by Pacious Patrick. Cimerola Patrick had sold 5,180 shares worth $424,294 on Monday, October 1.

Gam Holding Ag increased Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM) stake by 7,855 shares to 35,384 valued at $2.42M in 2018Q3. It also upped Wiley John & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) stake by 11,338 shares and now owns 15,044 shares. Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) was raised too.