Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased Nmi Holdings Inc. (NMIH) stake by 5.94% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 38,745 shares as Nmi Holdings Inc. (NMIH)’s stock declined 22.02%. The Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc holds 613,920 shares with $13.91 million value, down from 652,665 last quarter. Nmi Holdings Inc. now has $1.07B valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.19. About 1.68 million shares traded or 379.07% up from the average. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 4.20% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 03/04/2018 – National Ml Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 15/05/2018 – National Ml to Host Women’s Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in New England; 21/05/2018 – National Ml Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing; 09/04/2018 – National MI to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 30/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. CFO Adam Pollitzer to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference on May 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 NMI Completes Acquisition of Creditcall; 03/04/2018 – National MI Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference May 31

Ultralife Corp (ULBI) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.07, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 15 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 9 decreased and sold their stock positions in Ultralife Corp. The funds in our database now have: 5.06 million shares, down from 5.19 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Ultralife Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 10 New Position: 5.

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power and communications systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $103.72 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. It has a 11.69 P/E ratio. The Battery & Energy Products segment provides lithium 9-volt batteries, cylindrical batteries, thin lithium manganese dioxide batteries, lithium ion cells and rechargeable batteries, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 56,652 shares traded or 113.62% up from the average. Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) has risen 12.50% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ULBI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Ultralife Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULBI); 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Buys New 2.5% Position in Ultralife; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Ultralife; 03/05/2018 – Ultralife 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – Ultralife 1Q Rev $23.1M

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Ultralife Corporation for 588,813 shares. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc owns 140,801 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Northpointe Capital Llc has 0.39% invested in the company for 334,044 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Co Llc has invested 0.17% in the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 26,000 shares.

More notable recent Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ultralife Corporation Awarded $8.3 Million Communications Systems Leader Radio Contract – GlobeNewswire” on October 15, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ultralife Corporation Awarded $10.9 Million Communications Systems Contract – GlobeNewswire” published on October 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ultralife Corp (ULBI) CEO Michael Popielec on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 03, 2018. More interesting news about Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Recent Analysis Shows Avery Dennison, Ultralife, Belmond, Venator Materials, Bellatrix Exploration, and Atlantic Power Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “64 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

More notable recent NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Property & Casualty Insurance Players Going Strong in Q4 – Nasdaq” on November 23, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “National MI Now Integrated Into Compass Analytics Pricing Engine – GlobeNewswire” published on November 13, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “NMI Holdings, Inc. Announces CEO Succession Plan – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2018. More interesting news about NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NMIH Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NMI Holdings (NMIH) Stock Jumps 58% in a Year: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 28, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NMI Holdings had 6 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, November 5 by Wood. The stock of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 7 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wood given on Monday, August 6. The firm earned “Positive” rating on Thursday, August 2 by Susquehanna.

Analysts await NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 113.64% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.22 per share. NMIH’s profit will be $31.15M for 8.61 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by NMI Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.