Muzinich & Company Decreased Golub Capital Bdc (GBDC) Position; Immersion (IMMR) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Muzinich & Company decreased Golub Capital Bdc Inc (GBDC) stake by 14.77% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Muzinich & Company sold 144,121 shares as Golub Capital Bdc Inc (GBDC)’s stock declined 1.99%. The Muzinich & Company holds 831,348 shares with $15.59M value, down from 975,469 last quarter. Golub Capital Bdc Inc now has $989.12 million valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.44. About 537,908 shares traded or 148.71% up from the average. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 4.33% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 08/03/2018 – “History shows that accelerating wages tend to squeeze margins, spook the Fed, and precede recessions,” strategist Jonathan Golub writes in the note to clients Thursday; 23/03/2018 – Market Response to China Tariffs ‘Out of Whack,’ Golub Says (Video); 17/05/2018 – PE Hub: Golub Capital looks to sell minority stake; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 22/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL BDC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH SUMITOMO MITSUI BANKING CORPORATION; 07/05/2018 – Golub Capital BDC 3Q EPS 39c; 24/05/2018 – Venafi Names Ben Golub to Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by Gl Partners; 09/04/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 Million In New Middle-Market Originations For Its Fiscal Year 2018 Second Quarter; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 3 Ratings To Golub Capital BDC CLO 2014 LLC

Among 2 analysts covering Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Immersion had 2 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Dougherty downgraded Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) on Tuesday, June 26 to "Neutral" rating. Craig Hallum upgraded Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) rating on Wednesday, September 12. Craig Hallum has "Buy" rating and $15 target.

12/09/2018 Broker: Craig Hallum Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $14 New Target: $15 Upgrade

26/06/2018 Broker: Dougherty Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

Analysts await Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.32 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.32 per share. GBDC’s profit will be $19.25 million for 12.84 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Golub Capital BDC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.25, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 8 investors sold GBDC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.06 million shares or 1.34% more from 16.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Novare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 137,350 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Il reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Muzinich & Communications has 831,348 shares for 3.8% of their portfolio. Front Barnett Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 10,555 shares. Advsrs Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 258,203 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 90,640 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. North Star Inv Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Mraz Amerine And Associates has invested 0.14% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Endurance Wealth holds 0% or 800 shares in its portfolio. 224,025 were accumulated by Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company. Raymond James Services Advisors Inc reported 16,529 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na holds 32,617 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel holds 0.14% or 13,950 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership reported 251,857 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 323,060 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio.

Since November 6, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $424,885 activity. Shares for $481,885 were sold by SUGISHITA DAVID on Thursday, November 29. $57,000 worth of Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) was bought by LACEY THOMAS A on Tuesday, November 6.

The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.3. About 519,959 shares traded or 90.18% up from the average. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) has risen 20.98% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMR News: 07/03/2018 – IMMERSION ENTERS INTO MULTI-YEAR LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH BOSCH; 07/03/2018 – lmmersion Enters Into Multi-Year License Agreement With Bosch; 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for lmmersion Corporation; 07/03/2018 – IMMERSION CORP – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROBERT BOSCH CAR MULTIMEDIA GMBH; 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION HOLDER VIEX WITHDRAWS ITS BOARD NOMINEE; 05/03/2018 SPENCER WAXMAN REPORTS 6.09 PCT STAKE IN IMMERSION CORP AS OF FEB 23 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Immersion Reaches Agreement With VIEX Captal Advisors, LLC; 11/05/2018 – Immersion Reaches Agreement with VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC; 10/05/2018 – IMMERSION CORP IMMR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $108 MLN TO $118 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Immersion Enters Into Multi-Yr License Agreement With Bosch

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.16, from 2.29 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 18 investors sold Immersion Corporation shares while 27 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 21.00 million shares or 2.79% less from 21.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Loomis Sayles And L P invested 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Wells Fargo Company Mn owns 105,941 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Marathon Mngmt invested 0.1% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 20,642 shares. Washington-based Parametric Associates Ltd has invested 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Kepos Capital Lp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Ameritas Inv holds 0% or 2,323 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 108,743 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 249,213 shares. Carroll Financial reported 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Bancorp Of America Corporation De accumulated 12,558 shares. Secor Capital Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Shannon River Fund Mgmt Lc invested in 2.52% or 1.50 million shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) for 209,075 shares.