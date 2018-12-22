Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 7.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc acquired 2,751 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 5.87%. The Mycio Wealth Partners Llc holds 39,351 shares with $5.44 million value, up from 36,600 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $343.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Marlin Business Services Corp (MRLN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.22, from 1.48 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 34 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 27 sold and decreased stock positions in Marlin Business Services Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 9.92 million shares, up from 9.84 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Marlin Business Services Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 21 Increased: 24 New Position: 10.

Analysts await Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MRLN’s profit will be $6.47 million for 10.03 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Marlin Business Services Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.92% EPS growth.

Marlin Business Services Corp., through its subsidiary, Marlin Leasing Corporation, provides equipment financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $259.50 million. It finances approximately 100 categories of commercial equipment, including copiers, security systems, computers and software, telecommunications equipment, and certain commercial and industrial equipment. It has a 7.73 P/E ratio. The company, through its other subsidiaries, also offers property insurance coverage on its equipment; and issues Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation -insured deposits and money market demand accounts.

More notable recent Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Wingstop, Marlin Business Services, Aware, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Auris Medical Holding AG, and Gulf Island Fabrication â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” on November 23, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Marlin Completes $201.7 Million Term Debt Securitization Nasdaq:MRLN – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Marlin Business Services Corp. Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2018. More interesting news about Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Marlin Business Services Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” published on October 18, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marlin Completes Acquisition of Fleet Financing Resources – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 19, 2018.

Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc holds 50.58% of its portfolio in Marlin Business Services Corp. for 3.00 million shares. Tieton Capital Management Llc owns 109,171 shares or 2.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Broad Run Investment Management Llc has 1.31% invested in the company for 1.22 million shares. The California-based Kestrel Investment Management Corp has invested 1.08% in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C., a New York-based fund reported 725,977 shares.

The stock increased 0.76% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.26. About 33,667 shares traded or 143.21% up from the average. Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) has risen 5.72% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRLN News: 22/05/2018 – Marlin Business Services Corp. to Participate in the LD Micro Invitational Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marlin Business Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRLN); 27/03/2018 – Marlin Business at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 03/05/2018 – Marlin Business Services 1Q EPS 50c; 03/05/2018 – MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP MRLN.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.95 TO $2.10; 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Loxo Oncology, Kinross Gold, Marlin Business Services, lululemon athletica inc,; 03/05/2018 – MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP MRLN.O – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING GUIDANCE FOR THE FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Marlin Business Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Mar. 27-28; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 1.5% of Marlin Business; 03/05/2018 – Marlin Business Services 1Q Adj EPS 50c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pinnacle Associates Limited accumulated 233,758 shares. 25,064 were accumulated by Triangle Secs Wealth. Daiwa Securities Grp has invested 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 14,600 are held by Cue Incorporated. Ohio-based North Point Port Managers Corp Oh has invested 0.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.55% or 1.87 million shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp stated it has 1.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Motley Fool Wealth Management Lc owns 7,505 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 0.54% or 1.37 million shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.43% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 63,454 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 3.5% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 256,814 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.69% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 0.6% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 80,082 shares. Holderness holds 1.68% or 27,002 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated has 0.71% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson: Weak Sign – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J’s Talc Crisis Will Linger For Years – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lawsuit Protection For Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Had To Buy Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Safe Is Johnson & Johnson’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 6 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, October 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, October 17 by Raymond James. On Wednesday, October 17 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, July 12 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 22 by Citigroup.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 989 shares to 2,855 valued at $3.45 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 32,663 shares and now owns 83,799 shares. Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) was reduced too.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $79.44 million activity. The insider Gorsky Alex sold $38.60M. $3.91M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Sneed Michael E. The insider Fasolo Peter sold 166,695 shares worth $24.41M. On Friday, December 14 PRINCE CHARLES bought $268,731 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 2,000 shares. Kapusta Ronald A also sold $1.08 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares. 1,000 shares were bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D, worth $133,910 on Friday, December 14. $100,050 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by MULCAHY ANNE M on Friday, December 14.