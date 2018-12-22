Burney Co decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 7.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Burney Co sold 10,124 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock declined 18.04%. The Burney Co holds 124,427 shares with $8.93M value, down from 134,551 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $122.69B valuation. The stock decreased 3.88% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 52.32 million shares traded or 164.98% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SAYS STANDING BY TARGETS FOR EFFICIENCY RATIO IN 2020 IN LOW 50’S; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT SAYS COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO RETURN $60 BLN OF CAPITAL, REGULATORS PERMITTING; 26/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Buy 3% 10-Year Treasuries, Target Rally to 2.65%; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-B2; 08/03/2018 – MOVES-Neon, Citi Private, Albion, PGI; 22/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citi CEO says Aramco listing may start locally -Arab News; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Italy’s crisis to dominate; German jobless data; Euro zone business morale; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – GHANA PARLIAMENT FINANCE CHAIRMAN ASSIBEY COMMENTS ON CITI FM; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy

Naples Global Advisors Llc increased Carnival Corp New (CCL) stake by 58.41% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Naples Global Advisors Llc acquired 5,425 shares as Carnival Corp New (CCL)’s stock declined 9.10%. The Naples Global Advisors Llc holds 14,712 shares with $938,000 value, up from 9,287 last quarter. Carnival Corp New now has $33.28B valuation. The stock decreased 3.88% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $47.86. About 8.08 million shares traded or 89.74% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 14.85% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 12/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part Of Ship’s Naming Ceremony; 17/04/2018 – Upper Makefieldf: UM Fire Company Carnival – May 1 – May 5; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Operations; 29/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Partnership with the Seattle Mariners Continues For 2018 Baseball Season; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 3.9 PERCENT FOR 1Q 2018; 18/04/2018 – Holland America Group Chief Executive Officer Stein Kruse Receives Netherland-America Foundation Ambassadors’ Award; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 50C FROM 45C, EST. 45C

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Citigroup had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, December 7, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. On Monday, July 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Monday, July 16, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Oppenheimer maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Monday, July 16. Oppenheimer has “Outperformer” rating and $91 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of C in report on Thursday, September 27 with “Buy” rating.

Burney Co increased Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA) stake by 23,464 shares to 25,859 valued at $3.12M in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Tr (AGG) stake by 4,874 shares and now owns 11,855 shares. State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Com has invested 0.52% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hanson Doremus Management invested in 8,070 shares. First Financial Corp In reported 1,482 shares. Moreover, Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.39% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.91% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 156,520 shares. The Montana-based Da Davidson has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Parsec Financial Mgmt Inc reported 85,276 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Independent Order Of Foresters holds 0.38% or 5,735 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability holds 168,388 shares. L S Advsrs holds 1.24% or 133,535 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 2.25M shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc holds 1.75% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 816,392 shares. Cipher Capital LP reported 0.38% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $34,605 activity. 500 shares valued at $34,605 were sold by AKRAM RAJA on Thursday, July 19.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 28.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.28 per share. C’s profit will be $4.03B for 7.61 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.17% negative EPS growth.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $449,842 activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $449,842 was made by PEREZ ARNALDO on Monday, October 1.

