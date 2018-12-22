Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 51.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 14,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 42,218 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.94M, up from 27,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53M shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Ebay Inc Com (EBAY) by 84.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 36,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,962 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $229,000, down from 43,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Ebay Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.58. About 32.18 million shares traded or 127.28% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 21.36% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Picture of Jesse James worth millions sells on eBay for $10; 19/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ELECTION OF WENIG TO BOARD’S SLATE OF NOMINEES WILL BRING GM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 11 MEMBERS; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – EXPECTS NET REVENUE BETWEEN $10.9 BLN AND $11.1 BLN, REPRESENTING FX-NEUTRAL GROWTH OF 7% – 9% FOR FY 2018; 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT; 16/05/2018 – Australian Investors Buy Santander Mexico, Sell EBay: 13F; 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – “BRANDS ARE INCREASINGLY COMING TO EBAY, EXTREMELY PLEASED WITH THE RATE OF BRAND ACQUISITION” – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever – The Motley Fool” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: Why I Bought Disney – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Walt Disney (DIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Zacks.com” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bank Of America’s 6 Takeaways From Disney’s Q3 (NYSE:DIS) – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “The G20 Summit & Today’s Trending Stocks: AMZN, DIS, CRM – Zacks.com” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $453.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 37,032 shares to 89,109 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,595 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northern Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 44,275 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Stillwater Capital Advsrs Ltd invested in 2,459 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc has invested 0.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 27,005 are held by Harbour Invest Mngmt Llc. Moreover, Waters Parkerson & Ltd has 0.11% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 11,886 shares. Weatherstone Mgmt reported 0.36% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 358,342 shares. Pennsylvania Company owns 0.91% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 187,292 shares. Parthenon Ltd Liability has 6,282 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Patten Grp Inc accumulated 10,072 shares. Selway Asset Mgmt accumulated 28,391 shares. Cornerstone Cap, California-based fund reported 202,624 shares. Cibc State Bank Usa has 0.33% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 20,355 shares. 39,188 were reported by Lynch In. First holds 0.78% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 65,608 shares.

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Friday, November 10 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 17 by Goldman Sachs. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, July 20 to “Hold” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim on Monday, November 16. Cowen & Co maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, September 14 with “Hold” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Hilliard Lyons on Tuesday, August 25. Pivotal Research upgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, April 17 to “Hold” rating. Argus Research maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Friday, August 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 22 with “Sell”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $135 target in Monday, October 15 report.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $25.03 million activity. 4,500 shares valued at $508,690 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Wednesday, December 12. The insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $15.05M. $5.73M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by IGER ROBERT A on Friday, November 9.

Among 46 analysts covering eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. eBay Inc had 197 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Thursday, April 26. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $44 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 13 by Axiom Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, October 19 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Monday, January 8, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. BMO Capital Markets maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Thursday, July 13. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $3600 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, July 19 report. Susquehanna maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. The rating was reinitiated by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 11. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $34 target in Thursday, October 19 report.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.49 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $539.18 million for 11.87 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.23% EPS growth.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.92 million activity. Another trade for 33,652 shares valued at $983,558 was sold by Lee Jae Hyun. Another trade for 3,526 shares valued at $99,473 was made by Doerger Brian J. on Tuesday, November 20. 36,000 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares with value of $1.04 million were sold by OMIDYAR PIERRE M. $354,179 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) was sold by Jones Wendy Elizabeth on Monday, July 23.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “There Is Upside For eBay – Seeking Alpha” on December 09, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Shorting Amazon (AMZN) Stock Still Makes Sense – Investorplace.com” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “eBay’s (EBAY) Authentication Service Now Expands to Jewelry – Nasdaq” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PayPal (PYPL) Stock Looks Like a Buy Heading Into the New Year – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Save Us, Amazon – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 25, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 51 investors sold EBAY shares while 255 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 772.11 million shares or 4.76% less from 810.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stifel Financial stated it has 529,221 shares. Sei Company has 0.05% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 388,928 shares. Merian (Uk) invested in 5.48M shares or 1.24% of the stock. Raymond James And Associate holds 0.05% or 1.03 million shares. Adage Cap Partners Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 1.72M shares. Menta Cap Limited stated it has 34,012 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 0.07% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 1,275 were accumulated by Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. 149,160 are held by Tctc Holdg. Magnetar Fincl Ltd has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Private Advisor has 0.02% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 27,670 shares. Timber Creek Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.23% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.06% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).