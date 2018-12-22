W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 59.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 52,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,580 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.52 million, up from 87,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 5.07M shares traded or 50.25% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 9.49% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America Inc. (MPAA) by 57.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 14,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,487 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $903,000, up from 24,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Motorcar Parts Of America Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 493,226 shares traded or 143.83% up from the average. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 30.84% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Buy E-Trade (ETFC) Stock? – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks.com highlights: DexCom, E*TRADE Financial, MCBC Holdings and Quidel – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: JNJ, ETFC, XRX – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LVS, ETFC, CVNA – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oversold Conditions For Etrade Financial (ETFC) – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.66 million activity. Pizzi Michael A. bought $516,735 worth of stock. WEINREICH JOSHUA had bought 5,725 shares worth $299,588. On Friday, November 2 Simonich Brent bought $100,072 worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 1,943 shares. Healy James P bought $226,791 worth of stock.

Among 24 analysts covering E*TRADE (NASDAQ:ETFC), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 96% are positive. E*TRADE had 124 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) earned “Buy” rating by Compass Point on Friday, July 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, January 8 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, November 29 by Suntrust Robinson. Deutsche Bank maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) rating on Friday, July 21. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $47 target. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, November 29 with “Hold”. Wells Fargo maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) rating on Monday, May 21. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $7300 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, April 19. Credit Agricole initiated E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Tuesday, October 13 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, July 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Monday, July 11.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $415.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 75,793 shares to 4,559 shares, valued at $218,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 6,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,158 shares, and cut its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.36, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold ETFC shares while 192 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 230.48 million shares or 0.61% less from 231.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 115,681 were reported by Shelton Cap Mngmt. Bank Of The West has 0.1% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Acadian Asset Management Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). 10,642 are owned by First Mercantile. Samlyn Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.42% or 353,889 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Research holds 0.01% or 10,879 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0.09% or 2.43M shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0.04% or 2.75M shares in its portfolio. 4.41 million were accumulated by Victory Mngmt. Hudson Bay Mngmt Lp invested in 0.04% or 66,908 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0.3% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Massachusetts-based Ballentine Prns has invested 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 8,000 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 77,803 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com reported 7.43 million shares.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $101.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital (NYSE:OAK) by 7,513 shares to 67,208 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI) by 2,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,508 shares, and cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST).

Among 7 analysts covering Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Motorcar Parts of America had 17 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 10, the company rating was downgraded by B. Riley & Co. FBR Capital maintained Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) rating on Friday, February 9. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $39.0 target. The stock of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, August 17 by Zacks. Roth Capital maintained Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) rating on Tuesday, November 10. Roth Capital has “Buy” rating and $44 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 15 by Roth Capital. As per Tuesday, August 11, the company rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital on Monday, February 12 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, August 11 the stock rating was maintained by TH Capital with “Buy”. On Tuesday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy”. The company was initiated on Monday, March 14 by CL King.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.67, from 1.74 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 12 investors sold MPAA shares while 31 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 19.38 million shares or 7.07% less from 20.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 12,916 shares. Private Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.46 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 175,000 shares. Public Sector Pension Board invested in 12,899 shares or 0% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 29,220 shares in its portfolio. Teton Incorporated reported 24,000 shares stake. Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 0% or 48,533 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Thompson Davis has 250 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 5,982 shares stake. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 523,264 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 34,744 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks invested in 0.19% or 512,821 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $422,071 activity. Ferguson Joseph Edwin had sold 1,000 shares worth $26,446 on Wednesday, August 29. 3,000 shares were sold by Borneo Rudolph J, worth $79,156.

More notable recent Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Motorcar Parts of America to Launch Additional Braking-Related Products at Upcoming Trade Show – GlobeNewswire” on October 23, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Motorcar Parts of America Appoints Vice President, New Products – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “German auto big winner from tariff relief – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Motorcar Parts of America Receives Notice From NASDAQ Due to Delayed Filing of Form 10-Q – GlobeNewswire” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. Investors (MPAA) – Business Wire” with publication date: December 07, 2018.