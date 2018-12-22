Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 47.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 191,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,604 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.32 million, down from 404,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 52.32 million shares traded or 164.98% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC LPNT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $54; 14/05/2018 – TRADE DESK INC TTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $76; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules; 27/04/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints lsao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 05/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 5 (Table); 03/05/2018 – Bulgaria’s BEH picks Citi as global coordinator for bond issue; 24/04/2018 – UK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT YEAR UNCHANGED AT 2.4 PCT- CITI/YOUGOV; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 22/03/2018 – CITI – FIREARMS POLICY WILL APPLY ACROSS FIRM, INCLUDING SMALL BUSINESS, COMMERCIAL & INSTITUTIONAL CLIENTS, CREDIT CARD PARTNERS

Natixis increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 29.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 14,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,714 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.19M, up from 48,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 8.84M shares traded or 111.78% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 14.19% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 16/04/2018 – SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS INC SUN.PS – FY NET PROFIT 61.7 MLN PESOS VS 47.5 MLN PESOS; 28/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST EFFICIENCY RATIO TO FALL BELOW 60% IN NEXT 12 MOS: CEO; 04/04/2018 – Penn Virginia Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 06/03/2018 – Ciner Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Prime Auto Loan Abs Issued By Suntrust In The U.S. In 2015

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $182,835 activity.

Among 38 analysts covering Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Suntrust Banks Inc. had 130 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, December 18 with “Hold”. Argus Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, July 2 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Bernstein on Wednesday, June 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, August 11. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, October 7. Credit Suisse upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $60.0 target in Monday, October 9 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, January 22 by FBR Capital. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) rating on Wednesday, July 5. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Hold” rating and $5800 target. On Tuesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”.

Natixis, which manages about $17.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 64,937 shares to 202,141 shares, valued at $15.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 85,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,687 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold STI shares while 234 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 356.40 million shares or 4.46% less from 373.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 1.54M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Janney Capital Management Lc has 250,528 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Heartland holds 3,450 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Franklin Resource holds 0% or 9,894 shares. Roosevelt Invest Gru Incorporated holds 1.51% or 248,600 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Proshare Limited Company holds 160,016 shares. Cap reported 20.98 million shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Pitcairn stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 16,100 are owned by Cleararc Capital. Oppenheimer & Co accumulated 8,952 shares. Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 106,876 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Endeavour Advsrs holds 3.07% or 332,350 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsr LP holds 0.26% or 439,550 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 41.32M shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 28.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.28 per share. C’s profit will be $4.03B for 7.61 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Montgomery Mgmt Inc owns 5,464 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.88% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 9,501 shares. Kwmg Ltd Company has 218 shares. Cannell Peter B Communication invested in 79,970 shares. Miracle Mile Lc holds 148,162 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs owns 9,013 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. The Rhode Island-based Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees has invested 0.74% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Compton Cap Management Incorporated Ri has 14,294 shares. First Manhattan Company holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 802,467 shares. Farmers Merchants stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 106,405 are owned by First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability Co. Levin Strategies LP has 3.94M shares for 4.87% of their portfolio. Kings Point Cap Management invested in 0.01% or 749 shares. Sandhill Ptnrs Lc reported 8,000 shares. Finemark Bancorp & Tru holds 137,598 shares.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M & T Bank Corp. (NYSE:MTB) by 71,962 shares to 117,671 shares, valued at $19.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cl B by 28,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Etf (VWO).