Among 3 analysts covering Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Chesapeake Utilities had 6 analyst reports since September 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) earned “Neutral” rating by Janney Capital on Monday, September 24. Janney Capital downgraded the shares of CPK in report on Monday, December 17 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, September 24 by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo maintained Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) on Monday, September 17 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Janney Capital given on Friday, November 2. See Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) latest ratings:

17/12/2018 Broker: Janney Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

28/11/2018 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Initiates Coverage On

02/11/2018 Broker: Janney Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/09/2018 Broker: Janney Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

24/09/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $86 New Target: $88 Maintain

17/09/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $82 New Target: $86 Maintain

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) stake by 67.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 165,000 shares as Neophotonics Corp (NPTN)’s stock declined 21.21%. The Needham Investment Management Llc holds 80,000 shares with $664,000 value, down from 245,000 last quarter. Neophotonics Corp now has $275.38M valuation. The stock decreased 4.63% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $5.98. About 1.14M shares traded or 58.20% up from the average. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 1.07% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS REPLIES TO US DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE RULING ON ZTE; 23/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018; 30/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C TO 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 22/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics (NPTN) on Watch Amid Chatter; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS:DIRECT REV. FROM ZTE IN FY2017 WAS 1% OF TOTAL REV; 05/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Announces Inducement Grants under NYSE Rule 303A.08

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in various energy and other businesses. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. It has a 21.02 P/E ratio. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $82.99. About 135,155 shares traded or 124.81% up from the average. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) has risen 8.14% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CPK News: 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES QTRLY DIV. TO 37C/SHR VS 32.5C/SHR; 08/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $239.4 MLN VS $185.2 MLN; 11/03/2018 Chesapeake Utilities Access Event Set By Seaport for Mar. 19; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 17/04/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Conference Call To Review First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES DIV BY 13.8%; 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Raises Dividend to 37c; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP CPK.N – BOARD’S ACTION RAISES 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND $0.18 PER SHARE FROM $1.30 TO $1.48 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Rev $239.4M

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 3 selling transactions for $450,621 activity. 23 shares valued at $1,854 were bought by Moriarty James F on Thursday, July 5. THOMPSON STEPHEN C also sold $77,052 worth of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) shares. 2,500 shares were sold by SCHIMKAITIS JOHN R, worth $197,750 on Monday, July 2. Householder Jeffry M sold $42,225 worth of stock or 500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 14 investors sold Chesapeake Utilities Corporation shares while 55 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 10.37 million shares or 3.56% more from 10.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bank & Trust Of America De has 0% invested in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Advisory Serv Net Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,544 shares. Moreover, Geode Mgmt Limited Company has 0% invested in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 65,961 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) for 546,451 shares. First Republic Mngmt Inc has 2,958 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 0% or 6,200 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 283 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Regions Corp holds 0% or 85 shares in its portfolio. Dana Invest Advsrs holds 0.1% or 29,294 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 180 shares in its portfolio. Globeflex Capital L P invested 0.15% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Swiss Retail Bank stated it has 28,450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bessemer Gru invested in 0.01% or 41,100 shares. Fifth Third Bank holds 7,213 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $-0.11 earnings per share, up 64.52% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 9 investors sold NPTN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 26.11 million shares or 3.56% more from 25.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 17,206 shares. Herald Mngmt Limited owns 140,000 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Pnc Svcs Group accumulated 29 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs reported 2,662 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Company has 118,104 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated invested in 28,070 shares or 0% of the stock. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability stated it has 320,375 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kennedy Cap Management Inc reported 798,690 shares. Walthausen Lc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Regions Financial has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 85,122 shares. Awm Inv Com Incorporated accumulated 2.37 million shares. Masters Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 2.00 million shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. 57,206 are owned by Wells Fargo & Com Mn.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $292,923 activity. 22,877 NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) shares with value of $203,783 were sold by Wupen Yuen. 10,000 shares valued at $81,090 were sold by cheung Chiyue on Monday, September 10. SOPHIE MICHAEL J also sold $8,050 worth of NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) shares.

