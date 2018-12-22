Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 41.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 468,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.81% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 666,973 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.24M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 2.77M shares traded or 207.68% up from the average. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 52.35% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 6.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 6,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,653 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.71M, down from 100,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 30.59 million shares traded or 152.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS

Among 14 analysts covering NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. NeoGenomics had 22 analyst reports since September 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Friday, May 26. The rating was downgraded by First Analysis on Wednesday, May 2 to “Equal-Weight”. On Monday, September 11 the stock rating was downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”. The company was reinitiated on Monday, October 26 by TH Capital. William Blair maintained the shares of NEO in report on Sunday, September 6 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by BTIG Research on Wednesday, July 27. As per Monday, April 16, the company rating was upgraded by BTIG Research. The stock of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) earned “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Friday, May 26. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, September 3. Axiom Capital downgraded the shares of NEO in report on Wednesday, November 16 to “Sell” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.65, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 12 investors sold NEO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 73.06 million shares or 16.95% more from 62.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Summit Creek Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.02M shares. Schwab Charles Mngmt reported 0% stake. Bard Assocs reported 196,493 shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 5.08 million shares. First Light Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 9.17% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 6,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Investments owns 9,314 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon stated it has 882,244 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Century invested in 307,734 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Howland Cap Ltd Liability Com has 30,449 shares. Ranger Invest Management Limited Partnership stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). 112,937 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Co Mn. State Street Corp has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 0.01% or 965,790 shares.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $209.05 million activity. 68,333 shares were sold by BALLIET JENNIFER, worth $1.15M. 66,007 shares valued at $1.12 million were sold by Johnson Kevin C on Friday, November 9. 5,000 shares valued at $80,800 were sold by TETRAULT LYNN A. on Wednesday, November 14. JONES STEVEN C also sold $2.85M worth of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) shares. 4.16 million NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) shares with value of $69.76M were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO.

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.04 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NEO’s profit will be $3.78 million for 71.63 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $465.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 14,304 shares to 198,888 shares, valued at $8.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Health Insurance Innovation (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 59,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28 million and $509.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,942 shares to 50,994 shares, valued at $8.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co Com (NYSE:EMR) by 4,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD).

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Schlumberger Limited. had 162 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, March 15 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, July 23 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 6 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, January 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, September 30. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 25 report. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, October 11 report. Oppenheimer maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Monday, October 19. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $95 target. FBR Capital maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $107 target in Wednesday, February 22 report. The rating was initiated by SunTrust with “Hold” on Wednesday, January 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nuwave Management Limited Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,757 shares. Yorktown Mngmt Rech Inc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp invested 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Congress Asset Ma reported 7,109 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP accumulated 1.31M shares. Vanguard invested in 108.73M shares. 608,165 are held by Federated Pa. Brown Advisory holds 0.08% or 488,246 shares in its portfolio. Randolph reported 176,975 shares. Comerica Securities reported 35,079 shares. 1St Source Bancshares owns 0.12% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 23,873 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.08% or 22,789 shares. Ins Tx invested 0.53% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Veritas Mngmt (Uk) holds 192,900 shares or 3.24% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on January, 18 before the open. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. SLB’s profit will be $581.61 million for 21.25 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

