Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc (UEPS) by 52.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 19.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.19 million, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.67. About 661,520 shares traded or 49.34% up from the average. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) has declined 56.86% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UEPS News: 24/05/2018 – Net1 to Participate at Baird’s Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 24/05/2018 – S. Africa Seeks Order to Pay Net 1 as Company Pleads Losses; 02/05/2018 – S. AFRICAN TREASURY SAYS NET1 CHARGE FOR WELFARE IS TOO HIGH; 12/04/2018 – Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2018 Results; 23/03/2018 – Net1’s CPS to challenge High Court’s order regarding SASSA implementation cost recovery; 23/03/2018 – S. Africa Court Orders Net 1 Unit to Repay ZAR316m to Government; 10/05/2018 – Net 1 Sees Fiscal-Year 2018 EPS at Least $1.61; 24/05/2018 – NET1 UNIT SAID IN COURT PAPERS ITS MAKING OPERATIONAL LOSS; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 TO CHALLENGE HIGH COURT’S ORDER ON SASSA IMPLEMENTATION; 23/03/2018 – South African Constitutional Court pronounces judgment on payment of social welfare grants after April 1, 2018

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) by 13.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 56,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 361,397 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.35M, down from 418,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer High Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.85. About 261,855 shares traded or 101.14% up from the average. Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) has declined 14.36% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.36% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.31, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PHT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 4.28 million shares or 1.99% less from 4.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citigroup owns 4,825 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Advsr holds 37,827 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Next Financial holds 0% or 890 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Grp Inc holds 0% or 1,365 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp reported 33,002 shares stake. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT). Capital Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 259,294 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT). Stephens Incorporated Ar invested 0% in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT). Advisors Asset Mngmt owns 683,572 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Bartlett Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Invesco Limited owns 812,319 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 21,086 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) for 22,053 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 226,944 shares.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $333.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality (MQY) by 145,944 shares to 390,356 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Trust For Investmen (VGM) by 150,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 466,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Asset Managed Munici (MMU).

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $510.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hff Inc (NYSE:HF) by 25,000 shares to 82,810 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 6,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,380 shares, and cut its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Among 2 analysts covering Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had 5 analyst reports since August 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 9 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy” on Friday, August 31. The firm has “Sell” rating by Zacks given on Saturday, August 22. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, February 12 by Robert W. Baird.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $601,351 activity. 22,637 shares valued at $174,343 were bought by Seabrooke Christopher Stefan on Tuesday, September 25. 9,210 shares were bought by MOCKETT ALFRED T, worth $80,127. The insider Kotze Herman bought 12,000 shares worth $80,880. Singh-Bushell Ekta bought $10,000 worth of stock.