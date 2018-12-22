D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Netflix (NFLX) by 19.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 2,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,022 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.62 million, up from 12,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Netflix for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.45% or $14.19 during the last trading session, reaching $246.39. About 21.40M shares traded or 63.29% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 22/03/2018 – Turkey moves to supervise online content, tightens grip on media; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 29/03/2018 – POLL-European funds buy bonds, see euro growth cycle peak; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Netflix Successfully Raised Prices While Accelerating Subscriber Growth; 16/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Comcast Is Threatening Costly `Paid Prioritization’ Surcharges Against Netflix; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Is ESPN ready to lose $$? Coachella, Netflix v. Cannes; 17/04/2018 – Netflix overseas sales to surpass US home market; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN E-COMMERCE FIRMS; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co Com (IP) by 7.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 17,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 231,099 shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.36 million, down from 248,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Intl Paper Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $39.12. About 6.16 million shares traded or 47.19% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 21.99% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Business Segment Operating Profits $512M; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS NO NEW INFO ON SMURFIT-KAPPA BID; 19/04/2018 – DJ International Paper Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IP); 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – BELIEVES ITS CURRENT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS A COMPELLING STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL RATIONALE FOR A COMBINATION WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER SUPPORT OF IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of WFCM 2017-RC1; 17/04/2018 – Feeding America® And International Paper Join Forces To Help People Facing Hunger And Recovering From Disasters; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO-“NOTES THE COMMENTS THAT SMURFIT KAPPA BELIEVES THE PROPOSAL IS HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC”; 16/04/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16, 2018; 24/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS UNANIMOUS POSITION OF BOARD ON UNSOLICITED INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPROACH HAS BEEN CLEARLY OUTLINED

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $354.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mongodb Inc. by 8,905 shares to 78,695 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 14,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,776 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc. Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 33 sales for $193.38 million activity. Shares for $314,640 were sold by WELLS DAVID B on Monday, August 20. HASTINGS REED had sold 79,800 shares worth $33.13 million. $14.47M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares were sold by HYMAN DAVID A. Another trade for 21,882 shares valued at $7.36M was made by HALEY TIMOTHY M on Tuesday, October 16. The insider Bennett Kelly sold $4.20M. 111,391 shares were sold by SARANDOS THEODORE A, worth $40.10 million on Monday, July 23.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity. Ribieras JeanMichel also sold $542,049 worth of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on Wednesday, September 19. SIMS JOHN V also sold $256,821 worth of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) shares.

