Blackrock Muniholdings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc (MUJ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.33, from 1.88 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 17 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 11 sold and decreased their stakes in Blackrock Muniholdings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 2.14 million shares, up from 2.09 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Blackrock Muniholdings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 12 New Position: 5.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) stake by 22.87% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Neuberger Berman Group Llc acquired 229,486 shares as Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG)’s stock rose 6.35%. The Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 1.23 million shares with $21.98M value, up from 1.00 million last quarter. Nanostring Technologies Inc now has $411.39M valuation. The stock decreased 7.28% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.37. About 272,957 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 135.54% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 135.54% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $2.90-Loss $2.60; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY REVENUE ROSE 33 PCT TO $114.9 MLN (CORRECTS PERIOD); 07/03/2018 NanoString Technologies 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 75c; 30/04/2018 – NanoString Partners with Multiple Leading Contract Research Organizations to Market Digital Spatial Profiling Service; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Operating Results and Provides 2018 Outlook

Among 2 analysts covering NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NanoString Technologies had 3 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of NSTG in report on Tuesday, September 11 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, October 10 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 13 by Morgan Stanley.

Since September 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.22 million activity. 85,823 NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) shares with value of $1.37M were sold by GALAKATOS NICHOLAS. ALLEN MARY TEDD sold 26,895 shares worth $473,430. Clarus Lifesciences II – L.P. sold $1.37 million worth of stock or 85,823 shares.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) stake by 69,752 shares to 4.31 million valued at $227.44 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Energizer Holdings Inc stake by 414,366 shares and now owns 449,289 shares. Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q3 2018. Its up 1.07, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 9 investors sold NSTG shares while 14 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 23.34 million shares or 23.70% more from 18.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Grp One Trading Lp invested in 0% or 2,097 shares. 19,800 were reported by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Platinum Inv Management accumulated 232,500 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 10,445 shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 29,000 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 4,493 shares. 371,406 were accumulated by State Street Corporation. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 24,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp invested in 0.01% or 13,531 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 2,818 shares. Alabama-based Wealthtrust has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 2.21 million shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 400,000 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Ronna Sue Cohen holds 0.23% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. for 22,236 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 51,102 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rmb Capital Management Llc has 0.09% invested in the company for 296,573 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.08% in the stock. Edge Wealth Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 16,900 shares.

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.44. About 109,411 shares traded or 15.17% up from the average. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) has declined 10.85% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.85% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 sales for $106,064 activity.

