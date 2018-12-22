Synacor Inc (SYNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.45, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 17 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 9 sold and trimmed holdings in Synacor Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 9.76 million shares, up from 9.57 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Synacor Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 9 New Position: 8.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased Wns Holdings Ltd. (WNS) stake by 16.99% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 190,680 shares as Wns Holdings Ltd. (WNS)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 931,595 shares with $47.28M value, down from 1.12M last quarter. Wns Holdings Ltd. now has $2.01B valuation. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $40.29. About 224,650 shares traded or 51.92% up from the average. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 19.83% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.83% the S&P500.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased Bank Ozk stake by 63,820 shares to 339,720 valued at $12.90 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP) stake by 39,675 shares and now owns 297,815 shares. Lgi Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) was raised too.

More recent WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) news were published by: Economictimes.Indiatimes.com which released: “Can WNS transform itself in its bid to multiply its revenues? – Economic Times” on December 09, 2018. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “WNS Announces Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Earnings, Revises Full Year Guidance – Business Wire” on October 25, 2018. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “WNS’ Analytics Hackathon Draws Over 3800 Analytics Specialists – Business Wire” with publication date: October 03, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Intel Corp holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Synacor, Inc. for 866,884 shares. Ariel Investments Llc owns 4.01 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.06% invested in the company for 210,000 shares. The Us-based Ancora Advisors Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Malaga Cove Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 10,000 shares.

More notable recent Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Syncing Data Between Bitcoin Nodes Is About to Get Easier – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are You and Your Partner in Sync on Holiday Spending? – Nasdaq” published on December 08, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Square (SQ) Eyeing Banking Space, Reapplies For Bank License – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Broadcom’s SAN Management Platforms to Simplify IT Operations – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is 2019 Going to End the Bad Spell for IBM? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.42. About 125,908 shares traded or 37.90% up from the average. Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) has declined 38.00% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNC News: 01/05/2018 – New Synacor Ad Products Power Improved Monetization; 04/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Synacor, Inc. and Certain Officers – SYNC; 30/05/2018 – SYNACOR INC – CO AND GOOGLE MAY MUTUALLY AGREE TO EXTEND TERM FOR ADDITIONAL ONE YEAR BY EXECUTING AN AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Synacor, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff D; 15/03/2018 – Synacor Sees 2018 Rev $150M-$155M; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Synacor; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Synacor, Inc. – SYNC; 15/03/2018 – Synacor Sees 2018 Loss $4.4M-Loss $8.6M; 31/05/2018 – SYNACOR INC – HAS EXTENDED ITS SEARCH AND ADVERTISING RELATIONSHIP WITH GOOGLE THROUGH MAY 31, 2020; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Synacor,

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. The company has market cap of $55.38 million. It enables its clients to provide their clients engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. It currently has negative earnings. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its clients to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers.