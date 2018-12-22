Neutron (NTRN) drops -2.07% on December 21-22

It was bad day for Neutron (NTRN), as it declined by $-0.0001937165 or -2.07%, touching $0.0091434188. Cryptocoin Analysts believe that Neutron (NTRN) is looking for the $0.01005776068 goal. According to 9 analysts could reach $0.0184484256980439. The highest price was $0.0101507446 and lowest of $0.0063926445 for December 21-22. The open was $0.0093371353. It last traded at Graviex exchange.

For a month, Neutron (NTRN) tokens went down -12.92% from $0.0105 for coin. For 100 days NTRN is down -64.34% from $0.02564. It traded at $0.09972 200 days ago. Neutron (NTRN) has 39.12M coins mined with the market cap $357,706. It has 68.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 19/04/2015. The Crypto NTRN has PoW/PoS proof type and operates under SHA256 algorithm.

Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward.

