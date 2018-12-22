Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 16.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 5,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,176 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.91 million, up from 31,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $122.91. About 12.57M shares traded or 78.48% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast; 09/05/2018 – ldeal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 16/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Gold Sponsorship for Salesforce World Tour London Amid European Market Footprint Expansion; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE SIGNS PACT TO BUY MULESOFT

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 240.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 13,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 18,815 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.07 million, up from 5,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 23.52 million shares traded or 75.71% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Aims for More Mobile Orders; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – JAB buys Pret a Manger to sweeten its empire; 09/05/2018 – The COO of Starbucks has one piece of advice for women looking to climb the corporate ladder: Stay the course; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks C.E.O. Apologizes After Arrests of 2 Black Men; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Seattle Roastery is now offering a cold brew, made from coffee beans aged in a gin barrel; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement With Starbucks for Consumer, Foodservice Products; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS CO; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGREEMENT PROVIDES SOUTHROCK RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND OPERATE STARBUCKS STORES IN BRAZIL; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé adds Starbucks to US blend

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 187 selling transactions for $184.32 million activity.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,400 shares to 68,748 shares, valued at $11.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) by 7,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,461 shares, and cut its stake in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Among 58 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 52 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 31 investors sold CRM shares while 288 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 607.34 million shares or 0.44% less from 610.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has invested 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). King Wealth accumulated 27,205 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kings Point Mngmt owns 438 shares. Massachusetts Ma stated it has 7.31 million shares. Natl Asset Inc stated it has 0.19% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). National Tx owns 0.5% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 63,314 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 51,689 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,267 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Liability stated it has 635,632 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. South Street Advisors Lc reported 116,398 shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Dsc Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 5,592 shares. Compton Capital Management Ri stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Smithfield Tru has 0.06% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,418 shares.

Among 41 analysts covering Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Regent Investment Management Ltd Liability invested in 3,843 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Gfs Advsr Limited Liability Company, Texas-based fund reported 5,550 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested in 48,063 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Wesbanco Commercial Bank has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 11,554 are owned by Northeast Consultants. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 523,834 shares. 3,945 are owned by North Star Asset. Services Automobile Association accumulated 0.23% or 1.64M shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White holds 0.2% or 10,660 shares in its portfolio. Private Trust Na has invested 0.27% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Northstar Ltd Llc has 195,174 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 437 shares. Crestwood Grp Inc Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Gamco Et Al invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Coldstream Mgmt holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 211,258 shares.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 insider sales for $15.56 million activity.

Lafayette Investments Inc, which manages about $370.11M and $289.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,539 shares to 44,905 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,042 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM).

