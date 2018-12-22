Dynamic Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 54.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd sold 3,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,120 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $355,000, down from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $111.82. About 2.78M shares traded or 61.38% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has declined 0.21% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY TO INVEST $130M TO BUILD LIQUID FUELS TERMINAL; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,962 MLN VS $3,031 MLN; 10/04/2018 – LNG: Sempra Energy makes new appointments; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA EXPLORING MID-SIZED AND LARGE SCALE LNG EXPORTS; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 22/05/2018 – SoCalGas Declares Preferred Dividends; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Will Invest $130M for IEnova Unit to Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal in Baja California, Mexico; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable Energy; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy’s Joseph A. Householder to Succeed Reed as Presiden; 16/04/2018 – Faisel H. Khan Appointed Vice President Of Investor Relations For Sempra Energy

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 21.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 4,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,851 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.03M, down from 22,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – A gold-colored iPhone X? Turns out Apple apparently designed one but never released it; 14/05/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Takes Jab at Facebook Ad Model (Video); 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music reportedly has 40M paying subscribers; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 23/03/2018 – Mercury News: Apple will return to its roots with education tools and new iPad; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS IT IS ‘COMMITTED TO PROTECTING PEOPLE’S PRIVACY’ AND WILL BLUR FACES AND LICENSE PLATES BEFORE PUBLISHING IMAGES CAPTURED BY DRONES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on having @NRA TV in the app store: Public discourse is an important part of democracy . . Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no, and some of the things they’ve said are unbelievably distasteful; 29/05/2018 – Apple recently started planning three new iPhone models for next year and decided that all of them would have OLED panels, the report said, citing unnamed industry sources; 18/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble following report Apple is producing its own screens; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/13/2018: UPLD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, CIEN, QTRH – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IWV, MSFT, AAPL, V – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple could move production if tariffs skyrocket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold 15,652 shares worth $2.98 million.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, September 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by Longbow on Wednesday, July 6. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, December 11 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Friday, February 12, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Friday, September 11. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 1 by BTIG Research. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190.0 target in Friday, February 2 report. On Tuesday, September 19 the stock rating was maintained by Drexel Hamilton with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, May 2. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cutter And Co Brokerage Inc owns 13,674 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Advisory Group has 8,641 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Ltd holds 1.57% or 8.35 million shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Everence Cap has 4.76% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 106,140 shares. Zweig holds 1.18% or 63,068 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Co Ltd Liability Com holds 36,180 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Blume Cap holds 71,955 shares. Schwab Charles Inv Mngmt Inc has 19.07M shares. Georgia-based Montag A And has invested 1.81% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eastern State Bank stated it has 2.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Suffolk Management holds 3.85% or 119,984 shares. Asset Strategies Inc stated it has 2.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 699,902 were reported by Williams Jones Associate Limited Liability Company. Stock Yards Bankshares & invested in 3.8% or 164,706 shares.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $152.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Health Care Etf (VHT) by 4,854 shares to 76,482 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 217,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 930,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Midcap Dividend (DON).

Since November 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $5.76 million activity. MIHALIK TREVOR I sold $554,906 worth of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) on Friday, November 9. 27,300 shares valued at $3.20M were sold by REED DEBRA L on Friday, November 9. 11,600 shares were sold by HOUSEHOLDER JOSEPH A, worth $1.34M on Friday, November 30.

Among 11 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Sempra Energy had 37 analyst reports since September 15, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) on Sunday, August 27 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) rating on Tuesday, October 10. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $128 target. On Monday, June 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $117.0 target in Sunday, October 1 report. The stock of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 10 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, February 28 by Wells Fargo. The company was downgraded on Friday, December 22 by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $11800 target in Friday, August 4 report. Wells Fargo upgraded Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) on Monday, August 20 to “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) rating on Thursday, August 10. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $134 target.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, down 5.84% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.54 per share. SRE’s profit will be $396.81 million for 19.28 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.89% EPS growth.