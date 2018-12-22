New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $856,000, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 19.91M shares traded or 253.30% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 13.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 26,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 224,552 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.54 million, up from 198,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66 million shares traded or 101.18% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ witness says AT&T-Time Warner merger could cost customers millions; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 16/05/2018 – Top Novartis lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal error; 30/04/2018 – Recode Managing Editor Ed Lee answers AT&T-Time-Warner merger questions on #TooEmbarrassed: transcript; 15/04/2018 – The Week Ahead: AT&T and Time Warner Chiefs to Testify, and New China Tariffs Brew; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$19 BLN; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs Third Tower Deal to Contribute to FirstNet Buildout; 09/04/2018 – AT&T Helping Citizens Bank with Digital Branch Transformation

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Art Cashin’s predictions for 2019: Fed won’t hike and there’s an ‘outside chance’ they cut rates – CNBC” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What Should I Do With My AT&T Shares? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T Is Worth Between $65 And $117 Right Now – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), AT&T (NYSE:T), Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) And More – Benzinga” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “No, Abercrombie’s Growth Hasn’t Stalled – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp stated it has 742,396 shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. New York-based Clinton Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0.68% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ifrah Financial owns 11,591 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.51% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Summit Wealth Advsrs Ltd invested in 163,712 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc has 129,070 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Beech Hill Advsrs stated it has 147,399 shares. First Manhattan Communications holds 0.16% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 903,095 shares. Hl Financial Svcs Ltd Co owns 675,540 shares. Summit Asset Ltd, Tennessee-based fund reported 38,986 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.7% or 377,335 shares in its portfolio. Taconic Cap Advsr LP invested 1.25% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.04% or 222,467 shares. Signature Est Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 5,924 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 62,898 shares.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Moffet Nathanson to “Sell” on Friday, April 1. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 30 by Scotia Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, June 19 by JP Morgan. FBR Capital maintained the shares of T in report on Friday, July 24 with “Mkt Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 26 by Hilliard Lyons. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, April 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Tuesday, July 25. Morgan Stanley maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Wednesday, September 27. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $48 target.

Among 37 analysts covering Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Chevron Corporation had 131 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 25 by Vetr. Citigroup maintained the shares of CVX in report on Friday, July 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, October 24. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, May 26 by BNP Paribas. On Tuesday, September 13 the stock rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, December 15 by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 3 by Macquarie Research. Bank of America upgraded Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Monday, August 24. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $100 target. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, February 5. The firm has “Sell” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, September 19.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil Corporation vs. Chevron Corporation – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Hits A Home Run In The Permian – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Post-storm restart for Exxon’s Hibernia platform – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: Buy Only The Best Oil Stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Safe Is Chevron’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.82 million activity.