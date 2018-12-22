Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 43,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.27M shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $399.50M, down from 4.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $69.87. About 4.27 million shares traded or 64.98% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 6.15% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c; 31/05/2018 – Business Capital’s Managing Director Moderates Panel Discussing Key Differentiators for Corporate Success; 07/04/2018 – Manu Close-Up: VF Corp. Appoints Steve Murray as VP, Strategic Projects; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 09/04/2018 – VF Corp. Paid $204 Million for Icebreaker Brand; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $856,000, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 19.91 million shares traded or 253.30% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS DID NOT HAVE A LOT OF ‘TRAPPED CASH’ OVERSEAS BEFORE U.S. TAX OVERHAUL; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound

Since July 26, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $11.04 million activity. $404,580 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) was sold by BAILEY KEVIN on Monday, August 27. Roe Scott A. had sold 29,544 shares worth $2.74M on Thursday, July 26. MEAGHER LAURA C sold $6.45M worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Tuesday, August 14. McNeill Bryan H had sold 25,232 shares worth $2.33M. CHUGG JULIANA L bought 6,400 shares worth $496,622.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. VFC’s profit will be $432.52 million for 16.03 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.78% negative EPS growth.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $57.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 1.48M shares to 12.52 million shares, valued at $487.55M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 1.39M shares in the quarter, for a total of 23.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITE).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: Buy Only The Best Oil Stocks – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil Corporation vs. Chevron Corporation – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo News” on September 07, 2018. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Safe Is Chevron’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Hits A Home Run In The Permian – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, which manages about $97.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,000 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $702,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,000 shares, and cut its stake in Petiq Inc.