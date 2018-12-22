New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 20% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 450,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.80 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.83M, down from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.89. About 791,949 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 88.42% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.42% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 28/03/2018 – Affimed Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO) by 29.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 86,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 202,981 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.68M, down from 289,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Loxo Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $127.8. About 433,910 shares traded or 25.24% up from the average. Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) has risen 70.01% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LOXO News: 26/03/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY COMPLETES ROLLING SUBMISSION OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION FOR LAROTRECTINIB FOR THE TREATMENT OF TRK FUSION CANCER; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $LOXO-292 RET data 69% ORR (22/32) in RET fusion+ pts -; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 29/05/2018 – BAYER SAYS U.S. FDA GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW FOR LAROTRECTINIB FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULT AND PEDIATRIC PATIENTS; 29/05/2018 – Bayer: Drug is Made in Collaboration With Loxo Oncology Inc; 08/05/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $1.22; 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F; 16/05/2018 – LOXO-292 WELL TOLERATED WITH MOSTLY MINOR SIDE EFFECTS – RESEARCHERS; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics

Since July 9, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 18 insider sales for $278.71 million activity. On Wednesday, September 12 Burstein Jennifer sold $417,392 worth of Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) or 2,500 shares. AISLING CAPITAL III LP also sold $251.20 million worth of Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) on Tuesday, July 10. Naider Avi Z. bought 725 shares worth $100,716. Bilenker Joshua H. had sold 20,000 shares worth $3.19M on Monday, August 13. Kunkel Lori Anne sold $851,829 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Analysts await Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $-1.12 earnings per share, down 62.32% or $0.43 from last year’s $-0.69 per share. After $-0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Loxo Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.84% negative EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Loxo Oncology Inc had 53 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) on Friday, October 6 with “Overweight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) rating on Thursday, November 2. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $104.0 target. On Monday, June 5 the stock rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, March 16 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 17 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, June 5. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 27 report. The company was initiated on Thursday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 16 to “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, August 8.

More notable recent Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs Loxo’s Vitrakvi – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Turning Neutral: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Sarepta (NASDAQ:SRPT), Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO), Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) – Benzinga” published on March 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA grants Breakthrough Therapy designation to Loxo Oncology’s LOXO-292 – Seeking Alpha” on October 15, 2018. More interesting news about Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Biotech Stocks That Could Soar in September – The Motley Fool” published on September 02, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Loxo Oncology Rose as Much as 23.3% Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 17, 2018.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 15,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $31.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.49 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.74 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 18 investors sold LOXO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 28.29 million shares or 1.18% less from 28.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 0.03% invested in Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) for 3,000 shares. Advisory holds 9,785 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp owns 29 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% in Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO). 68,000 are owned by Macquarie Grp Ltd. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech reported 0% stake. Moreover, Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corp has 0.66% invested in Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO). Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 6,286 shares. Sands Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1.84M shares or 0.89% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company invested in 0% or 329 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO). United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 57,687 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) for 88,013 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated accumulated 175,034 shares or 0.09% of the stock. First Mercantile Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) for 1,029 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Affimed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AFMD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Affimed Therapeutics had 20 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, August 28. On Friday, December 4 the stock rating was initiated by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, August 31 with “Hold”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Leerink Swann given on Friday, August 12. Leerink Swann downgraded the shares of AFMD in report on Thursday, May 19 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, August 9. Oppenheimer maintained Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) rating on Tuesday, August 1. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $700 target. Laidlaw initiated Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) rating on Thursday, December 10. Laidlaw has “Buy” rating and $15 target. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of AFMD in report on Thursday, August 6 with “Outperform” rating.

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc, which manages about $872.85M and $549.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avrobio Inc by 22,350 shares to 172,350 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on March, 19. They expect $-0.17 EPS, down 6.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AFMD Bleeds On Clinical Hold, BHC Gets FDA Nod, MNLO Disappoints – Nasdaq” on October 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VIPS, BZUN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Affimed up 11% – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2018. More interesting news about Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Affimed Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 15, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Week Ahead In Biotech: ASH Presentations Pick Up Pace, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trials, IPOs (Dec. 2-8) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 02, 2018.