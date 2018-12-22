Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 67.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 41,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,868 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.49M, down from 61,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/05/2018 – SHOP, AAPL: AR demo, tap on the product, pay with Apple Pay. Demo app is live on the App store now! #ShopifyUnite – ! $SHOP $AAPL; 01/05/2018 – Apple Raises Dividend to 73c; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Plan to Offer a New Credit Card; 25/04/2018 – Samsung Sees Slow Demand for OLEDs Used for Apple’s iPhone X; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 15/03/2018 – Fitbit’s Plan to Conquer Apple (and the World) — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Apple Faces Multiple Lawsuits Over Throttled iPhones; 01/05/2018 – Apple Paid Subscribers Grew by 100 Million From Year Ago; 20/04/2018 – Apple may replace the iPhone X, but if so, it’s likely because a new flagship model is coming not because consumers aren’t interested in the current phone

Round Table Services Llc increased its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) by 2.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Round Table Services Llc bought 45,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.77M shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.87M, up from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Round Table Services Llc who had been investing in New Mtn Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.25. About 739,172 shares traded or 128.82% up from the average. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 7.28% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corp Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN 1Q NAV/SHR $13.60; 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 18/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN TO SEEK HOLDER APPROVAL FOR REDUCED ASSET COVERAGE; 16/03/2018 New Mountain Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 10/05/2018 – OMERS PRIVATE EQUITY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE ALEXANDER MANN SOLUTIONS FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF £820M; 09/05/2018 – New Mountain Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.34 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARE; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson

Among 6 analysts covering New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. New Mountain Finance had 10 analyst reports since January 20, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, August 9. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) on Thursday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. Robert W. Baird upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $13 target in Wednesday, January 20 report. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, October 5 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of NMFC in report on Thursday, October 4 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Sunday, July 23. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, March 7 by Wood. Robert W. Baird downgraded the shares of NMFC in report on Thursday, July 14 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, May 31 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Janney Capital reinitiated New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) on Wednesday, April 27 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.48, from 0.73 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 9 investors sold NMFC shares while 29 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 24.11 million shares or 2.67% less from 24.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership holds 310,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 13,031 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisors Capital Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.52% or 588,344 shares. Oppenheimer & owns 0.02% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 53,130 shares. Telemus Capital Limited invested in 0.03% or 26,000 shares. 14,700 are held by California Public Employees Retirement System. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 28,500 shares. Essex Fincl Svcs has invested 0.04% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Fj Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 14,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc holds 0.01% or 459,458 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet LP stated it has 301,608 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 67,729 were accumulated by Raymond James Associates. 275,939 were reported by West Family Invests. Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Pnc Financial Inc reported 500 shares.

Round Table Services Llc, which manages about $845.52M and $292.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 24,278 shares to 66,490 shares, valued at $10.75M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 9,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,457 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.11 million activity. HAMWEE ROBERT had bought 15,000 shares worth $205,563. Jerry Karrie J. also bought $12,900 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) shares. Shares for $164,838 were bought by Weinstein Adam. Ogens David also bought $24,340 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) shares. 17,250 shares were bought by Kline John, worth $237,550.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, November 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, April 27 with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, September 11. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, July 25 with “Buy”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, January 27. On Wednesday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The company was downgraded on Thursday, January 19 by OTR Global. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, September 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 24 by Nomura. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 19 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 26,328 were accumulated by Ftb Advsr. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company holds 116,618 shares. Paradigm Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 8.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 95,431 shares. Twin Mngmt reported 357,445 shares. Weiss Multi owns 15,000 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Gam Holding Ag has 52,228 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Allen Investment Mgmt Limited Co holds 20,456 shares. Strategic Financial Svcs holds 59,285 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. Seabridge Investment Lc reported 1.98% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Endurance Wealth Inc holds 2.54% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 71,417 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 2.57M shares. Polaris Greystone Finance Grp Limited Com holds 42,964 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Night Owl Ltd Co holds 0.09% or 1,100 shares. 8.17 million were reported by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance. Burke Herbert State Bank stated it has 3.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. 3,408 shares were sold by KONDO CHRIS, worth $647,520 on Monday, November 19.