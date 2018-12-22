New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 1.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 2,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 174,621 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $60.65 million, up from 172,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $330.57. About 1.29 million shares traded or 81.32% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 38.06% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $490 MLN TO $520 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Election to Board, Accepting Executive Vice Chairman Post Completes Leadership Succession Plan; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 30/04/2018 – Rank Group Appoints John O’Reilly Chief Executive Officer; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY COMPARABLE STORE SALES RISE OF 2% TO 4%; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Fox News Seek to Dismiss Defamation Suit

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 2.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.60 million, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.05. About 4.96 million shares traded or 43.42% up from the average. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 0.85% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW SECOND TRANCHE OF UP TO $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW UP TO ADDITIONAL $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q EPS 82c; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 20/04/2018 – DJ NiSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NI); 29/03/2018 – NiSource Inc.: Richard A. Abdoo Decides Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 04/04/2018 – NISOURCE HALTS DATA EXCHANGE WITH PIPELINES AFTER CYBER ATTACK; 27/03/2018 – NiSource Declares Quarterly Common Dividend; 23/04/2018 – NiSource: Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold ORLY shares while 234 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 63.30 million shares or 2.03% less from 64.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 49,853 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt has invested 0.02% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Fjarde Ap holds 0.11% or 22,456 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.11% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Provident Investment invested 2.26% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Williams Jones Associates Ltd Liability Company holds 1,755 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 3,229 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.26% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.03% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 16,726 shares. 1,741 were accumulated by Levin Cap Strategies Lp. Moreover, Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation has 0.16% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 8,290 are owned by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 7,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 18 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.11% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 1.28 million shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $30.23 million activity. 2,500 shares were sold by FLETCHER JEREMY ADAM, worth $837,500. 5,000 shares were sold by KRAUS SCOTT E, worth $1.48 million on Thursday, July 19. Shares for $1.65M were sold by OREILLY DAVID E on Friday, August 24. 19,250 shares were sold by OREILLY LAWRENCE P, worth $5.47 million on Wednesday, June 20. MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND had sold 400 shares worth $132,513 on Thursday, August 23. $4.40M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) was sold by LAURO JEFFREY ALAN.

Among 27 analysts covering O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. O’Reilly Automotive had 92 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Thursday, June 8. Northcoast upgraded O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) rating on Tuesday, July 18. Northcoast has “Buy” rating and $23000 target. The company was maintained on Monday, September 17 by Bank of America. Jefferies maintained O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) rating on Wednesday, July 5. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $24800 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 6 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $266 target in Friday, April 29 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 7 by Northcoast. On Friday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. The stock of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 21 by Zacks. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 20 by Oppenheimer.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $84.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 8,456 shares to 537,425 shares, valued at $39.05 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 22,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,300 shares, and cut its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ORLY, GT, V – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Shares of Advanced Auto Parts Popped 8% Tuesday – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2018. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Q3 Earnings: Is a Beat Likely? – Nasdaq” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 324.82 million shares or 1.16% more from 321.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Qci Asset New York invested 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited invested in 0.15% or 33,700 shares. Voya Inv Lc reported 644,859 shares stake. Hartford Fincl Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 6,500 shares. The Belgium-based Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Amp Invsts Ltd owns 0.12% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 859,282 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Guardian Life Company Of America holds 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) or 1,029 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 29,791 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Tn stated it has 1,715 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance holds 0.01% or 96,444 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co reported 43,848 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 71,084 shares. Perkins Coie Trust invested in 0.01% or 521 shares.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $785,166 activity. $62,832 worth of stock was sold by Brown Donald Eugene on Thursday, November 8.

Among 16 analysts covering Nisource Inc. (NYSE:NI), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nisource Inc. had 54 analyst reports since August 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of NI in report on Thursday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, December 20 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Thursday, January 25. The stock of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, October 16. The stock of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Bank of America. On Monday, October 15 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, November 2 by Evercore. The stock of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, December 15 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Monday, September 17 by JP Morgan. On Friday, August 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Underperform”.

Analysts await NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 15.15% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NI’s profit will be $140.48M for 17.14 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by NiSource Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 280.00% EPS growth.