Maplelane Capital Llc increased Gamestop Corp New (Put) (GME) stake by 100% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Maplelane Capital Llc acquired 300,000 shares as Gamestop Corp New (Put) (GME)’s stock declined 17.31%. The Maplelane Capital Llc holds 600,000 shares with $9.16 million value, up from 300,000 last quarter. Gamestop Corp New (Put) now has $1.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $11.96. About 4.42 million shares traded or 49.98% up from the average. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 28.99% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.99% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 18/05/2018 – Gear Up for an Epic Summer of Gaming with Unbeatable PRO DAY Deals; 16/05/2018 – Hedge fund Tiger sends letter to GameStop urging retailer to adopt a turnaround plan; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Michael Mauler resigned for “personal reasons” after only three months on the job, the company said; 16/05/2018 – GameStop Rises on Report That Investor Urged a Strategic Review; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP 4Q ADJ EPS $2.02, EST. $2; 16/05/2018 – Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management sent a letter to GameStop’s board urging it to “launch a strategic review and revive shareholder confidence in the sustainability of the GameStop business model.”; 29/03/2018 – GameStop’s Dying Strategy Offers No Long Term Value: Street Wrap; 29/05/2018 – iPhone Blog: Pre-order the GameStop-exclusive Hylian Shield edition of the New Nintendo 2DS XL; 05/03/2018 – GAMESTOP SAYS FORMER CEO PAUL RAINES DIED; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP GME.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.26, REV VIEW $8.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased Michael Kors Hldgs Ltd Shs (KORS) stake by 5.65% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 15,653 shares as Michael Kors Hldgs Ltd Shs (KORS)’s stock declined 45.98%. The New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 261,520 shares with $17.93 million value, down from 277,173 last quarter. Michael Kors Hldgs Ltd Shs now has $5.47B valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $36.41. About 4.55M shares traded or 33.05% up from the average. Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) has declined 33.89% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.89% the S&P500. Some Historical KORS News: 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LTD KORS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $5.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Michael Kors says higher spending on Jimmy Choo will hit earnings; 21/05/2018 – WINTON EXITED CF, TILE, KORS, GHL, UMPQ IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL KORS KORS.N – EXPECTS JIMMY CHOO BUSINESS NOT TO GENERATE SIGNIFICANT OPERATING INCOME IN THE SECOND AND FOURTH FY19 QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS – FOR MICHAEL KORS, EXPECT GROWTH TO BE LED BY RETAIL BUSINESS IN FISCAL 2019; 04/04/2018 – Michael Kors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Michael Kors Sees FY19 Comparable Sales to be Approximately Flat; 02/04/2018 – Kors Signs Pro Golfer Charl Schwartzel as First Golf Brand Ambassador; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LTD – FOR FISCAL 2019, COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.10 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 41 investors sold GME shares while 75 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 97.87 million shares or 7.33% less from 105.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd accumulated 241,816 shares. 84 were accumulated by Valley Advisers Inc. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Moreover, Amalgamated Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 14,578 shares. Proshare Advsr Llc holds 0% or 15,104 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 995,558 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) or 10,222 shares. Td Capital Ltd Liability invested in 131 shares or 0% of the stock. 257 are owned by Tru Department Mb Financial Bank N A. Moreover, Aqr Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 1.61M shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 555,491 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated has 341,458 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Groesbeck Invest Mngmt Corp Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 92,950 shares. 35,415 were accumulated by Hays Advisory Ltd Liability Co.

Among 2 analysts covering GameStop (NYSE:GME), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. GameStop had 2 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, November 26 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”.

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) stake by 27,499 shares to 200,001 valued at $31.21M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) stake by 1.14 million shares and now owns 60,000 shares. Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) was reduced too.

Among 16 analysts covering Michael Kors Holdings (NYSE:KORS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Michael Kors Holdings had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained the shares of KORS in report on Tuesday, November 13 with “Neutral” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Thursday, November 1 report. The firm has “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, November 16. On Thursday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The stock of Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, November 12 by Bernstein. The stock of Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, November 2 by PiperJaffray. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, November 9. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, August 9. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 2 by UBS.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $70.97 million activity. The insider IDOL JOHN D sold 6,676 shares worth $435,657. Kors Michael David had sold 179,920 shares worth $12.19M on Tuesday, October 9. McDonough Krista A sold $127,855 worth of Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) on Thursday, December 6.

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) stake by 60,474 shares to 1.45 million valued at $219.18 million in 2018Q3. It also upped American Axle & Mfg Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AXL) stake by 24,960 shares and now owns 94,302 shares. Marriott Vacations Wrldwde Cp Com (NYSE:VAC) was raised too.

Analysts await Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 11.30% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.77 per share. KORS’s profit will be $235.74 million for 5.80 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Michael Kors Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.62% EPS growth.