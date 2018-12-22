Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 109.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc bought 2,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,055 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $604,000, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39M shares traded or 47.18% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q; 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sees FY EPS At Least $11.58; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups; 12/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Expands Cybersecurity Services via Collaboration with IBM Security

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Newfield Expl Co (NFX) by 46.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 80,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,166 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.66 million, down from 172,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Newfield Expl Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $13.56. About 10.58M shares traded or 59.45% up from the average. Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) has declined 45.91% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NFX News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Newfield Exploration Outlook To Pos; Rtgs Aff’d; 10/04/2018 – Newfield Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Newfield Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Unisys Appoints Mathew Newfield as Chief Info Security Officer; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Gas Adds Newfield, Cuts Conoco; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS NAMES MATHEW NEWFIELD AS CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newfield Exploration Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFX); 01/05/2018 – NEWFIELD SEES FY PRODUCTION 175 TO 185 MBOE/D; 21/05/2018 – NEWFIELD EXPLORATION CO NFX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $45; 25/04/2018 – STELLAR DIAMONDS – COURT SANCTIONED SCHEME TO EFFECT ACQUISITION BY NEWFIELD RESOURCES LIMITED ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF STELLAR

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. 2,153 shares valued at $249,722 were bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H on Thursday, November 1. Swedish Joseph bought $232,838 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Shares for $1.67 million were sold by Gherson Diane J. The insider OWENS JAMES W bought $114,673. Rometty Virginia M bought 8,500 shares worth $998,835.

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Drexel Hamilton on Tuesday, April 19 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Thursday, October 12. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $160.0 target. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 19 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, October 18 by Barclays Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Thursday, July 19. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $178 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, October 18 report. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 19 by Standpoint Research. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 22 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, July 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability reported 0.78% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 7,083 were accumulated by Jones Fincl Companies Lllp. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Dc invested in 17,238 shares or 0.22% of the stock. 22,435 are held by Partnervest Advisory Service Limited Liability Corporation. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Com has 66,900 shares. Comerica Secs accumulated 27,409 shares. Terril Brothers holds 0.09% or 2,034 shares. 5,614 are owned by Greenleaf Tru. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 5.14M shares. Frontier Investment Management stated it has 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wealthfront Corp invested in 0.03% or 18,734 shares. Broderick Brian C invested 0.2% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Tower Bridge Advsr holds 91,018 shares. Private Capital Advisors Inc reported 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Il owns 0.24% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 8,641 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Hereâ€™s the Simple Reason Why I Think IBM Stock Is Dead Money – Investorplace.com” on November 30, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “IBM, Goldcorp seek gold with Watson-based mining product – New York Business Journal” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Case For Breaking Up IBM – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Red Hat proxy shows ‘opportunity’ for upset bids in IBM deal – Triangle Business Journal” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM taps Samsung for 7nm processes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Since September 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $472,766 activity.

Among 38 analysts covering Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Newfield Exploration Co. had 146 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) on Tuesday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, October 13 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, January 30, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $29 target in Friday, February 23 report. The rating was upgraded by Howard Weil to “Sector Outperform” on Monday, December 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna given on Wednesday, January 17. The stock of Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, December 19 by Seaport Global. The rating was downgraded by KLR Group on Tuesday, January 23 to “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) on Tuesday, September 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 2 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Analysts await Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 19.72% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.71 per share. NFX’s profit will be $168.37M for 3.99 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Newfield Exploration Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.84% negative EPS growth.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $21.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 9,322 shares to 74,870 shares, valued at $8.25M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 4,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB).