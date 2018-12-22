Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 8.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 48,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 619,495 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.36M, up from 571,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.72. About 1.87M shares traded or 155.57% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 23.63% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 3.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 36,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $188.45 million, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 28.79 million shares traded or 37.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING BABA.N TO INVEST $2 BLN IN SOUTHEAST ASIA’S LAZADA – STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 28/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd. On Other; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma Challenges Mark Zuckerberg to `Fix’ Facebook; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads $1.4bn stake deal in Chinese delivery group ZTO; 25/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ALIBABA ACQUIRES DARAZ; 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding

Since June 22, 2018, it had 20 buys, and 2 insider sales for $192,531 activity. $996 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by Miller Kevin S. on Monday, October 15. 370 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares with value of $8,843 were bought by Rytter Katie. The insider HERSTIK NEAL bought $10,000. Shares for $13,720 were bought by Haimm Brian. Nagelberg Allison bought 1,247 shares worth $20,002. Shares for $154,000 were bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC..

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $657.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 37,216 shares to 43,739 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 8,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,965 shares, and cut its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.65 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 19 investors sold MNR shares while 48 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.40 million shares or 0.17% less from 52.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Albert D Mason has 0.62% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited reported 90,634 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Citigroup stated it has 64,647 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Blackrock Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 230,630 shares. Macquarie Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 24,200 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 33,103 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). American Intl Group Incorporated invested in 51,362 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 105,000 shares. 68,250 were reported by Invesco Ltd. Lpl Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 19,040 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Llc holds 0% or 1,400 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation had 19 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, October 9 the stock rating was upgraded by FBR Capital to “Buy”. On Monday, August 10 the stock rating was maintained by Wunderlich with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) rating on Friday, December 2. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $15 target. The stock of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) earned “Buy” rating by Wunderlich on Friday, May 6. The stock has “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Friday, February 9. DA Davidson maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $16 target in Thursday, December 1 report. The stock of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 18 by DA Davidson. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 19 by Janney Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, August 5 by Wunderlich.