NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) Analysts See $0.53 EPS; CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) Had 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CymaBay Therapeutics had 2 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, June 26 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. See CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) latest ratings:

28/06/2018 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform New Target: $20 Initiates Coverage On

26/06/2018 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $16.0000 Maintain

Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report $0.53 EPS on January, 25.They anticipate $0.34 EPS change or 178.95% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. NEP’s profit would be $29.68M giving it 20.15 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, NextEra Energy Partners, LP’s analysts see -8.62% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.24% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.71. About 433,483 shares traded or 93.78% up from the average. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 18.06% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $212M, EST. $254.0M; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS IN PACT WITH CPPIB FOR PORTFOLIO SALE; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: NEP/NCP Rtgs Unaffctd By Prpsd Trm Ln Add-On; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cfr Of Nep/Ncp Holdco, Inc.; First Lien Debt Downgraded To B2; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Will Continue to Operate Facilities Under 10-Year Services Agreement; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners to Sell Canadian Renewable Portfolio to CPPIB; 16/04/2018 – NEP GROUP BUYS NZ LIVE; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $258M, EST. $229.3M

The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.54. About 2.00M shares traded or 226.93% up from the average. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has risen 5.80% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – EXISTING CASH IS EXPECTED TO FUND CYMABAY’S CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO 2021

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. The company has market cap of $388.73 million. It engages in developing seladelpar , a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 6 investors sold NextEra Energy Partners, LP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 45.18 million shares or 2.12% more from 44.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 6,404 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). 1.29 million were accumulated by Beach Counsel Inc Pa. Ameriprise reported 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp holds 6,353 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mariner Wealth Advisors has 0.04% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 15,050 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 721,429 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank owns 2,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. One Trading Limited Partnership holds 3,396 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 3,751 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 300 shares. Moreover, Lehman Incorporated has 10.24% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 450,088 shares. Alps Advsr Inc owns 25,123 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James Finance Svcs Inc has invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Salient Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 722,548 shares.