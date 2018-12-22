ALIANSCE SHOPPING CENTERS SA ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:ALCPF) had a decrease of 2.58% in short interest. ALCPF’s SI was 437,600 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 2.58% from 449,200 shares previously. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.0556 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1468. It is down 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ngam Advisors Lp increased Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) stake by 21.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ngam Advisors Lp acquired 248,577 shares as Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)’s stock declined 6.70%. The Ngam Advisors Lp holds 1.43 million shares with $24.59M value, up from 1.18 million last quarter. Ares Capital Corp now has $6.33B valuation. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.84. About 5.10 million shares traded or 115.36% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 0.12% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $12.69B

Another recent and important ALIANSCE SHOPPING (OTCMKTS:ALCPF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Aliansce Shopping Centers SA 2017 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 10, 2017.

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased Te Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) stake by 16,408 shares to 188,968 valued at $16.62 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) stake by 1,763 shares and now owns 51,731 shares. Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) was reduced too.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 7 insider buys, and 1 sale for $991,931 activity. 50,000 shares were bought by deVeer R. Kipp, worth $801,000 on Friday, December 14. $156,960 worth of stock was bought by Torre Bates Ann on Wednesday, August 29. ROLL PENELOPE F sold $100,560 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Tuesday, November 20. The insider SIEGEL ERIC B bought 6,990 shares worth $120,947. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $3,416 was bought by BARTLETT STEVE.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold ARCC shares while 113 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 151.76 million shares or 4.13% less from 158.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Freestone Llc invested in 51,814 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md holds 225,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Natl Registered Inv Advisor Inc holds 16,200 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd stated it has 461,591 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Baltimore has 563,968 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 329,744 shares. Northeast Fin Consultants stated it has 45,100 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Limited Liability Corp stated it has 43,942 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.27% or 46,470 shares. M&T Retail Bank stated it has 134,266 shares. Salem Investment Counselors owns 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 5,820 shares. New South Cap holds 733,413 shares. Huntington National Bank invested in 1,325 shares. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.03% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 467,465 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 1.30 million shares.

