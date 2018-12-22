Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Nice Sys Ltd (NICE) by 4.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 5,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,460 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.68M, up from 114,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Nice Sys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 150,654 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 27.50% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement; 06/03/2018 NICE Kicks-off 2018 EMEA CX Excellence Awards Program; 07/03/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Selected by Govolution, a Leader in ePayment Solutions, to Power Self-Service and Agent-Assisted Service; 23/04/2018 – NICE: CREDIT ANDORRA FINANCIAL GROUP PICKS NICE SOFTWARE; 29/03/2018 – NICE Announces the lndustry’s Largest Ever Customer Experience User Event Interactions 2018, May 14-16, in Orlando; 15/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Recognized as Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2018 American Business Awards®; 11/04/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ACTone — The Market’s First Al-Enabled Financial Crime Investigation Management Platform; 23/05/2018 – NICE EMEA Interactions 2018 to Present Breakthrough Insights on Smart Interactions in the Cloud Over Two Day Event; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q EPS $0.37

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 17.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.15M, down from 174,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $37.57. About 2.96 million shares traded or 68.01% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has declined 4.53% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.53% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 15/05/2018 – Voya Financial Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of National Day of Service; 10/04/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Chinese Brand Identity Created by Labbrand New York; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS VOYA ADVISERS AGREE TO REPAY CLIENTS AND SETTLE CHARGES THAT THEY FAILED TO DISCLOSE SECURITIES LENDING CONFLICT; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31; 11/05/2018 – Voya Fincl Says Deal Not Material to Financial Results

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd by 11,671 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $35.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 51,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,480 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Among 16 analysts covering NICE Systems (NASDAQ:NICE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 31% are positive. NICE Systems had 34 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, November 3 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, August 10. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of NICE in report on Monday, October 30 with “Hold” rating. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 27 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $68 target in Friday, February 12 report. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 26. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 15 report. As per Monday, November 6, the company rating was downgraded by Chardan Capital Markets. The stock of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 5 by Zacks. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold” on Friday, November 3.

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why You Should Still Short Amazon Stock – Investorplace.com” on December 20, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Can You Still Order Last Minute Holiday Gifts? – Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “NICE inContact Recognized as a Leader By Top Tier Research Firms – Business Wire” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NICE-Systems’ (NICE) CEO Barak Eilam on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EndoPredict® Test Receives Positive NICE Recommendation for Patients with Early Breast Cancer – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 43.68% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.87 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $194.40 million for 7.51 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.72% negative EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Voya Financial had 56 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Tuesday, July 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wood given on Tuesday, April 11. BTIG Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 2 report. On Wednesday, November 9 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The stock of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 1. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) rating on Thursday, August 31. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Buy” rating and $50.0 target. Citigroup initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 26 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 14 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) on Wednesday, October 31 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Voya Investment Management Named to Pensions & Investments Magazine’s “2018 Best Places to Work in Money Management” List for the Fourth Consecutive Year – Business Wire” on December 10, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Voya Financial Survey Results Highlight the Power of Financial Advice – Business Wire” published on November 26, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Unique Dining Experience in Dallas Serves Up Awareness for Disability Employment – Business Wire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Voya Investment Management Recognized by DALBAR as a Mutual Fund Service Award Winner – Business Wire” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Voya selected to service NYC deferred compensation plan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 34 investors sold VOYA shares while 131 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 155.31 million shares or 3.29% less from 160.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 953,842 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Fca Tx has invested 0.94% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Tudor Et Al invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Bluemar Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 3.3% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 150,000 shares stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.44% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Asset One Limited has 281,672 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 4,809 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset stated it has 2.69M shares. Corsair Lp has invested 5.15% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Huber Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has 159,999 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 172,692 shares stake. Moreover, Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.26% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Pzena Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.43% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Fil Ltd has 0.11% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).