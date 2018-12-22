A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising (LAMR) by 33.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,087 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.64 million, down from 31,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Lamar Advertising for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $67.45. About 1.76 million shares traded or 232.00% up from the average. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has declined 5.43% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.43% the S&P500.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 1.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 4,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 260,250 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.05 million, down from 264,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.93B market cap company. The stock increased 7.17% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 28.49 million shares traded or 249.10% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 15/03/2018 – Nike Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chmn, Pres and CEO Beyond 2020; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) by 56,050 shares to 326,305 shares, valued at $6.92 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc Shs by 4,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 26 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Nike Inc. had 268 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, June 29 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 23 by Canaccord Genuity. B. Riley & Co downgraded the shares of NKE in report on Friday, August 26 to “Neutral” rating. Cowen & Co downgraded NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Tuesday, December 6 to “Market Perform” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of NKE in report on Monday, September 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Thursday, January 11. The company was upgraded on Thursday, October 8 by DA Davidson. Wedbush maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Monday, September 10 with “Outperform” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, June 16 by JP Morgan. As per Friday, September 25, the company rating was upgraded by Sterne Agee CRT.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested 0.39% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Eulav Asset Mgmt stated it has 73,000 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Central Asset & (Hk) Ltd holds 1.68% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 17,500 shares. Natl Pension Serv accumulated 1.22M shares. Robotti Robert owns 0.56% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 25,000 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp accumulated 13,755 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Stifel Fincl invested in 668,994 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 0.38% or 233,436 shares. Utd Automobile Association invested in 987,590 shares. Ruggie Cap Gp holds 572 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsrs stated it has 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Regions Financial reported 55,954 shares. First Manhattan owns 0.07% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 156,946 shares. Williams Jones Associates Limited Liability Co reported 0.44% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pitcairn invested 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $28.37 million activity. RODGERS JOHNATHAN A had sold 16,000 shares worth $1.36M. SPRUNK ERIC D sold 150,000 shares worth $11.86M. On Thursday, July 5 the insider Krane Hilary K sold $3.06 million. $448,774 worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was sold by Hill Elliott on Friday, July 27. Another trade for 17,000 shares valued at $1.41M was made by Matheson Monique S. on Tuesday, September 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold LAMR shares while 105 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.07 million shares or 4.60% less from 82.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Mason Street Limited Liability Company holds 43,460 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 16,988 were reported by Fred Alger Mngmt Inc. Stifel Fin invested in 0.01% or 27,394 shares. Carroll Fin Assoc has 0.01% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,565 shares. Spc Financial holds 0.04% or 2,600 shares. Moreover, Akre Mngmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 48,530 shares. Cadence Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 3,628 shares. Florida-based Provise Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Waratah Advsr Ltd stated it has 429,914 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com owns 45,571 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd invested 0% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT).

Among 13 analysts covering Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Lamar Advertising had 25 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Topeka Capital Markets on Tuesday, December 8 to “Buy”. Citigroup downgraded the shares of LAMR in report on Wednesday, December 20 to “Sell” rating. M Partners maintained Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) rating on Thursday, March 8. M Partners has “Neutral” rating and $68 target. The rating was maintained by Topeka Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, September 21. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of LAMR in report on Thursday, August 9 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital given on Tuesday, September 13. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 17 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Topeka Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, August 6. The stock of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) earned “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, November 5. Gabelli downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, July 22 report.