Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 26.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 13,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,643 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.19M, down from 51,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.17% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 28.49M shares traded or 249.10% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 57.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 174,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.48 million, down from 302,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.77. About 4.09M shares traded or 75.19% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 35.02% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Guardian Capital LP holds 16,041 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Town And Country Comml Bank And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust holds 0.45% or 11,214 shares in its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields And Com Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 7,890 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 2.21M shares. The Iowa-based At Commercial Bank has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.69% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited Company reported 111,949 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.1% or 223,230 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 287,455 shares. Greenleaf Tru accumulated 98,909 shares. South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 9,300 shares. 16,161 are owned by Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd. Fulton Fincl Bank Na reported 0.23% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ims Mgmt reported 6,098 shares stake. Moreover, Miller Mgmt LP has 0.14% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 5,530 shares.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $28.37 million activity. Shares for $1.45 million were sold by Matheson Monique S. on Tuesday, September 18. Krane Hilary K had sold 40,000 shares worth $3.06M on Thursday, July 5. RODGERS JOHNATHAN A sold 16,000 shares worth $1.36 million. Shares for $11.86M were sold by SPRUNK ERIC D. Hill Elliott also sold $448,774 worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares.

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 26 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Nike Inc. had 268 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, September 27, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 29 by Piper Jaffray. Telsey Advisory Group maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, September 25 report. The company was maintained on Friday, September 25 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, September 19. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, June 29. The company was maintained on Tuesday, December 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. B. Riley & Co maintained the shares of NKE in report on Friday, September 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, July 21. Telsey Advisory Group maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $65 target in Wednesday, December 21 report.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $180.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital (Wdc) (NASDAQ:WDC) by 22,719 shares to 55,960 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 2.80% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.07 per share. BWA’s profit will be $229.09M for 7.68 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 61,400 shares to 921,080 shares, valued at $40.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 150,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Since October 29, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.36 million activity. Wiegert Joel sold $158,280 worth of stock. The insider MASCARENAS PAUL ANTHONY bought 3,000 shares worth $118,590. MCWHINNEY DEBORAH D also bought $49,882 worth of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) shares. Shares for $666,166 were sold by Ericson Brady D. 7,692 shares were sold by STALLKAMP THOMAS T, worth $302,534.