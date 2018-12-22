Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 27.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.53 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.04M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.09 billion, down from 5.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $9.85 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 8.83M shares traded or 103.90% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 97,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.78 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $235.93M, down from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.17% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 28.49 million shares traded or 249.49% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 22/03/2018 – Nike Recorded Additional Income Tax Expense of $2 Billion Primarily Related to Transition Tax on Accumulated Foreign Earnings; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 19,400 shares to 59,400 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Nike Leads Dow After Rock-Solid Q2 Report: A Sell-Side Roundup – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Nike Earnings: NKE Stock Soars on Q2 Earnings, Revenue Beat – Investorplace.com” published on December 20, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “ConAgra Foods, Inc. (NYSE:CAG), Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Potential Rally in Stocks Seems to Be Kept in Check by Worries About Govt. Shutdown, Fed – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Footwear Expert: Tariffs Hurt Nike (NYSE:NKE) In A Different Manner Than You Think – Benzinga” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Wait for Under Armour Stock to Drop Before Buying Shares – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 26 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Nike Inc. had 268 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 23. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of NKE in report on Friday, September 25 with “Outperform” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of NKE in report on Tuesday, September 22 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 29 by Brean Capital. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, June 29. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of NKE in report on Thursday, January 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, February 15. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, June 29. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 23 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 23 by Jefferies.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $28.37 million activity. Krane Hilary K sold $3.06M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Thursday, July 5. SPRUNK ERIC D sold $11.86M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, June 29. The insider Campion Andrew sold $8.24M. 16,000 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares with value of $1.36 million were sold by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A. Hill Elliott also sold $448,774 worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, July 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ing Groep Nv owns 343,839 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc owns 181,156 shares. Scotia Cap Incorporated holds 0.17% or 155,832 shares. Pictet National Bank And Tru Limited has invested 0.46% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Lord Abbett Comm Ltd Liability accumulated 1.74M shares. Mackenzie Fin Corporation has invested 0.37% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Rampart Invest Mngmt Co Limited Co has 127,999 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.4% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hemenway Tru Llc has invested 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Quadrant Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 28,111 shares. Grimes & holds 0.09% or 13,513 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.19% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Gould Asset Management Limited Liability Co Ca has 0.12% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,693 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corp reported 67,434 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Scotland Grp Plc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lord Abbett & Co Limited Liability Com accumulated 74,108 shares. Guardian Life Insur Co Of America stated it has 1,381 shares. Hendley Com holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 16,080 shares. Cedar Hill Associates Limited Liability Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ashford Capital Management has 7,162 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Lc stated it has 1.56% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt reported 0.15% stake. Sit Inv Assoc owns 53,095 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 25 shares. Addenda Capital Inc reported 25,206 shares. The Wisconsin-based Dana Advisors has invested 0.46% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bb&T has 0.21% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 43,895 shares. Brave Asset has 0.41% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dowling Yahnke owns 40,218 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.92% or 20,470 shares.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $17.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,515 shares to 7.15 million shares, valued at $1.08 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 39,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 selling transactions for $13.32 million activity. 75 shares valued at $19,607 were bought by Ricks David A on Monday, September 24. 15,000 shares valued at $3.94M were sold by Rencher Bradley on Wednesday, July 25. 10,500 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $2.73M were sold by Parasnis Abhay.