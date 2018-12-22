Eaton Vance Risk-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.38, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 19 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 29 cut down and sold positions in Eaton Vance Risk-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund. The funds in our database now own: 7.15 million shares, down from 7.39 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Eaton Vance Risk-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 17 Increased: 9 New Position: 10.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) stake by 14.74% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 16,460 shares as Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)’s stock rose 12.74%. The Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc holds 95,192 shares with $2.88M value, down from 111,652 last quarter. Newmont Mining Corp now has $17.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 16.32 million shares traded or 158.14% up from the average. Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 6.65% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana

More notable recent Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ETJ: Protect Yourself Against Market Volatility With This CEF – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CEF ETJ: May Be Defensive But Just Go For Treasury ETFs Instead – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equity CEFs: You Want To Know The One CEF That Was Positive In 2008? – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Equity CEFs: Every Dog Has Its Day – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ETJ Offers Steady Monthly Income And Uses Option Collars To Manage Risk – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 12, 2016.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund for 939,168 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Llc owns 36,971 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.07% invested in the company for 1.07 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Girard Partners Ltd. has invested 0.03% in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Llc, a California-based fund reported 28,392 shares.

The stock increased 0.84% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 753,022 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) has declined 2.70% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.70% the S&P500.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 23 sales for $2.24 million activity. Palmer Thomas Ronald also sold $37,750 worth of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) on Monday, October 1. $98,640 worth of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) was sold by Dorward-King Elaine J. Another trade for 3,500 shares valued at $130,622 was made by Gottesfeld Stephen P on Monday, July 2. 4,000 shares were sold by Goldberg Gary J, worth $120,800. 5,000 shares valued at $150,185 were sold by Lawson Scott P on Monday, October 1. $63,020 worth of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) was sold by Buese Nancy on Thursday, November 1. 5,000 Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) shares with value of $157,207 were sold by MacGowan William N.

Among 3 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Newmont Mining had 3 analyst reports since August 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 17 by JP Morgan. The stock of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 29.

More notable recent Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Thursdayâ€™s Biggest Winners and Losers in the S&P 500 – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 20, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Itâ€™s Not Too Late to Buy Gold in Case the Market Totally Crashes – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 07, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Newmont Moves Date of 2019 Guidance Webcast to December 6th in Observance of National Day of Mourning – Business Wire” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newmont Mining: Time To Shine – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont Mining turns in mixed quarter as gold production slips – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Analysts await Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 30.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.4 per share. NEM’s profit will be $149.14M for 29.94 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Newmont Mining Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) stake by 19,268 shares to 290,538 valued at $27.51M in 2018Q3. It also upped Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) stake by 35,137 shares and now owns 493,317 shares. Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) was raised too.