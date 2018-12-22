Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) by 100% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 85,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 171,700 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.17M, up from 85,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in First Defiance Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $491.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.08. About 98,354 shares traded or 105.06% up from the average. First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) has declined 2.34% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.34% the S&P500.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 15.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 20,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,646 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.39 million, down from 134,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About 12.54M shares traded or 126.80% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 7.16% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 65,685 shares to 708,972 shares, valued at $12.16 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Of Long Island Corp. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 22,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,475 shares, and cut its stake in First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 6.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 4.89, from 1.51 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 9 investors sold FDEF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 25.81 million shares or 286.46% more from 6.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0% or 1,788 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF). 201,600 were accumulated by Franklin Resource. Ativo Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.29% in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF). Moreover, Northern Corporation has 0% invested in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 686 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Group Inc Inc holds 2,064 shares. Millennium Limited Liability has invested 0% in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF). Victory Capital Management has 0% invested in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF). Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0% in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) or 2,962 shares. The New York-based Art Advsrs has invested 0.01% in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF). Qs Investors Ltd owns 0% invested in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) for 30 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc invested 0% in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF). Prudential Fincl has 220,212 shares.

Since October 30, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $11,688 activity. Reisner John R. sold $15,075 worth of stock.

Among 5 analysts covering First Defiance Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FDEF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. First Defiance Financial Corp had 15 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, July 19 by Sandler O’Neill. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, August 29 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Sandler O’Neill maintained First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) rating on Tuesday, January 23. Sandler O’Neill has “Buy” rating and $64.0 target. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 26 report. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold” on Tuesday, July 18. As per Wednesday, December 6, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Wood upgraded First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) rating on Tuesday, December 18. Wood has “Outperform” rating and $33 target. Sandler O’Neill initiated First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) rating on Wednesday, June 21. Sandler O’Neill has “Hold” rating and $5600 target. Raymond James downgraded the shares of FDEF in report on Monday, October 5 to “Mkt Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 49 investors sold OXY shares while 324 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 590.97 million shares or 0.23% less from 592.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Css Lc Il holds 0.03% or 8,400 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.23% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 646,719 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 123,210 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust invested in 184,086 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Community Bancorporation Na invested in 779 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 88,197 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 13,495 shares. Cushing Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Lifeplan Financial Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 103 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt owns 1,150 shares. Dana Advsr invested in 125,026 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Peapack Gladstone Fincl invested in 0.02% or 4,192 shares. 1,380 were accumulated by First Interstate Commercial Bank.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 8,996 shares to 107,639 shares, valued at $7.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 179,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 520,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Among 26 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Occidental Petroleum Corporation had 108 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Thursday, February 15. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $75 target. Piper Jaffray maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Thursday, August 10. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $6500 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 21 by Scotia Capital. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, November 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Agricole on Tuesday, December 15. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, October 12. On Thursday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. As per Friday, November 6, the company rating was downgraded by Tudor Pickering. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 4. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $80 target in Wednesday, May 9 report.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.39 EPS, up 239.02% or $0.98 from last year’s $0.41 per share. OXY’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.79 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.47% negative EPS growth.