Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (WFC) by 61.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 39,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,652 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.30M, down from 64,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 55.58 million shares traded or 130.25% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO SAYS ALL 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DES MOINES, IOWA; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Aptiv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Amazon to pop another 10% with ‘long runway’ ahead in apparel, says Wells Fargo; 30/04/2018 – The deal between the two telecommunications companies is a horizontal merger, says Jennifer Fritzsche of Wells Fargo Securities, which decreases competition in the market; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC Exits Position in Spark Energy; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO: SEEING OVERCAPACITY IN MORTGAGE BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Wells Fargo

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 86.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 557,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 89,400 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.95 million, down from 647,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 16.98 million shares traded or 83.87% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 3.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TSM’s profit will be $3.22 billion for 14.40 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% EPS growth.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $366.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tri Contl Corp (NYSE:TY) by 80,172 shares to 88,200 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 378,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 685,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Snap Inc.

Among 8 analysts covering Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had 19 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold” on Thursday, October 13. The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) earned “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 6. The rating was upgraded by Pacific Crest to “Sector Weight” on Friday, October 14. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Monday, January 22. On Tuesday, January 16 the stock rating was upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of TSM in report on Tuesday, June 28 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 10 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 13 by Susquehanna. As per Friday, November 16, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Susquehanna given on Thursday, April 19.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NAR: TSMC close to IBM chip order – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSM) CEO C.C. Wei on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Should You Buy Taiwan Semiconductor After It Lowered Its Guidance? – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2018. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing: Still Looking Good For The Long Haul – Seeking Alpha” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TSMC -4% as Morgan Stanley goes neutral – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 16, 2018.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 28,114 shares to 34,111 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc Ser A (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 55 investors sold WFC shares while 664 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 432 raised stakes. 3.46 billion shares or 3.93% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Confluence Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 4,023 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ci Inc owns 6.05M shares. Cullen Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 2.29% or 1.18 million shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.66% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 290.80 million shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested in 0.51% or 78,836 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt invested in 2.26M shares. Summit Asset Management Ltd Co holds 11,519 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Registered Advisor owns 0.72% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 25,958 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt reported 47,255 shares. Blue Financial Capital Inc invested in 4,444 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 20.87 million are owned by Deutsche Bank Ag. Stewart & Patten Co Limited Com owns 252,525 shares for 2.43% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Advsr Oh holds 0.17% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 329,238 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cambridge Trust Company has invested 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Joel Isaacson Lc accumulated 25,429 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 22.68% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.97 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.60B for 9.48 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.31% EPS growth.

Among 39 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC), 18 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Wells Fargo & Company had 158 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 28, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 8 by Evercore. The rating was upgraded by Sandler O’Neill on Tuesday, January 9 to “Buy”. On Friday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Underperform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, October 16 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 6 by BMO Capital Markets. Susquehanna maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Monday, April 23. Susquehanna has “Hold” rating and $5800 target. Rafferty downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $54.50 target in Wednesday, April 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, February 5. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $4900 target in Sunday, July 30 report.