Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 4.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 9,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,564 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $51.39 million, up from 200,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $215.79. About 4.06 million shares traded or 128.80% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 27.72% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 03/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 3242.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 22,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,866 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.87 million, up from 684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $83.46. About 5.33 million shares traded or 29.89% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has declined 21.89% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $39.04 million activity. On Monday, November 19 the insider Jacks Tyler sold $1.14M. Herrema Gregory J. sold $4.26 million worth of stock. 9,500 shares were sold by Williamson Stephen, worth $2.29 million.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31 billion and $6.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monro Muffler & Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 5,226 shares to 11,795 shares, valued at $821,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 126,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381,665 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $366.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 17,638 shares to 8,762 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Amt Free Mun Cr Inc F (NVG) by 191,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,300 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Since September 27, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,128 activity.