Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) stake by 284.12% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nine Masts Capital Ltd acquired 409,700 shares as Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR)’s stock declined 5.24%. The Nine Masts Capital Ltd holds 553,900 shares with $2.76 million value, up from 144,200 last quarter. Voya Prime Rate Tr now has $660.61M valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 887,860 shares traded or 49.00% up from the average. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has declined 8.38% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.38% the S&P500.

Estabrook Capital Management increased Williams Co (WMB) stake by 5.16% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Estabrook Capital Management acquired 11,703 shares as Williams Co (WMB)’s stock declined 15.57%. The Estabrook Capital Management holds 238,571 shares with $6.49 billion value, up from 226,868 last quarter. Williams Co now has $26.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 19.35M shares traded or 93.43% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B

Among 8 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Williams Companies had 8 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 13. The company was maintained on Friday, November 2 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, August 10. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of WMB in report on Thursday, August 16 with “Overweight” rating.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $807,659 activity. $644,283 worth of stock was bought by CREEL MICHAEL A on Friday, November 2. $259,422 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. The insider Cooper Kathleen B sold 9,760 shares worth $249,856. $63,842 worth of stock was bought by Dunn Micheal G. on Friday, November 2. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $64,218 was bought by Zamarin Chad J.. 1,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $25,750 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Energy Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Energy Transfer LP a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Midstream energy stocks ready for gains, Jefferies analyst says – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Williams wins FERC approval for Gateway project – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold WMB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 2.12 billion shares or 205.40% more from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raab Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Biondo Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 12,792 shares. 922,104 are held by Pension Service. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has 8.85M shares. Hartford holds 0.11% or 135,182 shares in its portfolio. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Company owns 69,574 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs accumulated 30,132 shares. 45,505 are owned by Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd Com. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% or 1.37M shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated accumulated 9,509 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fairfield Bush And invested 0.06% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Pinnacle Financial Partners invested in 0.07% or 29,532 shares. Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0.4% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Robertson Opportunity Limited Company accumulated 320,680 shares or 5.11% of the stock. Plancorp Ltd Company owns 12,787 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Voya Prime Rate Trust declares $0.0270 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Voya Prime Rate Trust: A Safe Way To Profit From Rising Interest Rates – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Review: Senior Loan CEFs – One Of The Liquid Funds Approaching Buy Territory – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2018. More interesting news about Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Voya Prime Rate Trust: This Fund Should Perform Well If The Fed Continues To Raise Short-Term Rates – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Floating Rate Funds Pt. 2: Voya Prime Rate Trust – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.65 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 7 investors sold PPR shares while 19 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 42.14 million shares or 2.11% more from 41.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 150,600 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Comerica Secs invested 0.15% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Suntrust Banks reported 101,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 36,771 shares. Capital Investment Advsr Lc invested 0.02% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). A D Beadell Invest Counsel reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 231,662 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Baillie Gifford & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Saba Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 4.63 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 5.05M shares. Whittier Trust Communications reported 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). North Star Corporation holds 600 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsr Incorporated reported 171,531 shares. Pnc Financial Gru owns 1,225 shares.