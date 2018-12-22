Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased Netgear Inc (NTGR) stake by 100% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired 5,000 shares as Netgear Inc (NTGR)’s stock declined 20.57%. The Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 10,000 shares with $629,000 value, up from 5,000 last quarter. Netgear Inc now has $1.50B valuation. The stock decreased 3.44% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $47.43. About 539,878 shares traded or 90.98% up from the average. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has risen 1.11% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System Illuminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System llluminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 08/05/2018 – NETGEAR Debuts Industry-First Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Cable Modem Router System; 10/04/2018 – Netgear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 76% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Rev $345M; 25/04/2018 – Correct: Netgear 1Q EPS 17c; 03/05/2018 – Nighthawk Pro Gaming Announces Sponsorship of NRG Esports Teams; 15/05/2018 – Wasabi Introduces Wasabi Ball Data Transfer Appliance; 20/03/2018 – Morro Data Launches Channel Program to Enable Managed Service Providers to Deliver High-Performance Cloud Storage Services; 19/04/2018 – DJ NETGEAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTGR)

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WLMIF) had an increase of 11.02% in short interest. WLMIF’s SI was 2.84 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 11.02% from 2.55M shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 7090 days are for WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WLMIF)’s short sellers to cover WLMIF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.016 during the last trading session, reaching $2.276. About 762 shares traded. Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIF) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased Petiq Inc stake by 28,000 shares to 24,000 valued at $943,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) stake by 7,000 shares and now owns 12,000 shares. Teladoc Health Inc was reduced too.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 25 insider sales for $7.97 million activity. Shares for $36,809 were sold by FALCON MICHAEL F on Tuesday, September 4. Henry David John had sold 3,305 shares worth $187,294. SCHERER BARBARA VAUGHN sold $164,190 worth of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) on Monday, October 22. $663,959 worth of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) was sold by LO PATRICK CS. Another trade for 10,930 shares valued at $773,646 was made by WERDANN MICHAEL A on Tuesday, July 10. Rogers Tamesa sold $110,740 worth of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) on Thursday, November 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 14 investors sold NTGR shares while 68 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.57 million shares or 1.05% less from 31.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alps Advisors reported 7,719 shares. Water Island Capital Ltd Co holds 0.41% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 121,569 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 9,425 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Prtnrs Lc reported 0.14% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Systematic Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.34% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 41,518 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Strs Ohio holds 0.02% or 61,100 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Pacific Ridge Llc has invested 0.22% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 7,594 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 6,410 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). State Street Corporation invested in 936,941 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Port Ltd Liability holds 0% or 83,661 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NETGEAR Announces Distribution Ratio for Special Stock Dividend to Stockholders – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T launches 5G service (update) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “NETGEAR Brings the Extraordinary World of National Geographic Photography to Your Wall With Meural – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Technology Association Recognizes NETGEAR as a CES 2019 Innovation Award Honoree – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NETGEAR Announces Declaration of a Special Stock Dividend to Spin-Off Arlo – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Netgear had 2 analyst reports since September 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, September 6 with “Outperform”.

More notable recent Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wilmar: Value And Global Agriculture Exposure – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wilmar International, Ltd. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wilmar International Business Model Now More Robust – Seeking Alpha” on March 03, 2015. More interesting news about Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wilmar International, Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wilmar International, Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 23, 2018.

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness firm in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.39 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others. It has a 10.79 P/E ratio. It engages in the oil palm cultivation, harvesting, and milling activities that primarily provide crude palm oil and palm kernel; and milling of fresh palm fruit bunches.