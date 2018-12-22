Nli International Increased Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Position; ARATA TOKYO JAPAN (AATAF) Shorts Up By 68.42%

ARATA CORP TOKYO JAPAN (OTCMKTS:AATAF) had an increase of 68.42% in short interest. AATAF’s SI was 22,400 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 68.42% from 13,300 shares previously. It closed at $46.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nli International Inc increased Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) stake by 19.87% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nli International Inc acquired 70,860 shares as Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY)’s stock declined 17.03%. The Nli International Inc holds 427,520 shares with $6.19 million value, up from 356,660 last quarter. Cypress Semiconductor Corp now has $4.40B valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.16. About 8.60 million shares traded or 53.41% up from the average. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 14.75% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY); 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl

Nli International Inc decreased Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) stake by 16,180 shares to 38,480 valued at $2.85M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) stake by 23,610 shares and now owns 152,260 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.25, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold CY shares while 105 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 287.86 million shares or 0.87% more from 285.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tealwood Asset Mgmt owns 273,517 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Huntington State Bank reported 11,247 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) holds 0.06% or 11,762 shares in its portfolio. Visionary Asset Mgmt invested in 0.11% or 23,082 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Robecosam Ag reported 2.91 million shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Deprince Race Zollo accumulated 1.73 million shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar has 0.03% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 79,728 shares. New Jersey-based Bessemer has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Moreover, Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 34,208 shares. Karp Cap Mgmt has 119,160 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Valley National Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 insider sales for $842,125 activity. MARTINO CAMILLO had bought 5,000 shares worth $64,000. El-Khoury Hassane had sold 50,000 shares worth $693,920. GOPALSWAMY SUDHIR sold $42,000 worth of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) on Wednesday, October 17. Another trade for 548 shares valued at $9,230 was made by GEHA SAM on Friday, June 22.

Among 4 analysts covering Cypress Semicon (NASDAQ:CY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Cypress Semicon had 4 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, September 25. The stock of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, October 23. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, September 24 by Morgan Stanley. Piper Jaffray maintained Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) on Tuesday, June 26 with “Buy” rating.

