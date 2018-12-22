Ward Ferry Management Ltd decreased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 7.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd sold 209,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.38% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.65M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $111.46M, down from 2.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $41.17. About 192,303 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has risen 4.65% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 5.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,280 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.38 million, up from 137,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.2. About 932,832 shares traded or 186.23% up from the average. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Raises Distribution to 71.4c Vs. 67.8c; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER DECLARED A FIRST-QUARTER 2018 CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.714 PER COMMON UNIT; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE SECOND OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE AT 3 P.M. CDT ON APRIL 26, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct Gray Oak West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Rev $355M; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $247M

Among 17 analysts covering Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Phillips 66 Partners had 62 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 24. The stock of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, June 19. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $61.0 target in Thursday, September 7 report. Scotia Capital maintained the shares of PSXP in report on Monday, January 29 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, December 15 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, March 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 27 by Citigroup. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, October 29. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Hold” on Thursday, January 11. The rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 25.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $27.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 17,000 shares to 74,400 shares, valued at $9.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ:OCLR) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

More notable recent Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Q3 2018 MLP Distribution Recap: With Q3 Cuts Behind Us, How Will Current Trends Affect Future Distributions? – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “This Oil Stock Continues to Focus on Capturing This $800 Billion Opportunity – The Motley Fool” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 26, 2018. More interesting news about Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSXP) Downgraded By Morgan Stanley On Valuation – Benzinga” published on September 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66 Partners promotes Zuklic as its new COO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Since November 28, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $469,600 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.34, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 14 investors sold PSXP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 47.72 million shares or 4.82% more from 45.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Salient Limited Liability Com has invested 2.19% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Freestone Cap Ltd Co holds 99,854 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Exchange Cap Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Tennessee-based Chickasaw Management Limited has invested 3.39% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Tower Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) invested in 680 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Carroll Fincl Assocs holds 0% or 178 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Copeland Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has 66,076 shares. First Limited Partnership holds 68,715 shares. Westwood Grp holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 1.06M shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 1,559 shares. Income Prtn Ltd Liability Company has 2.03% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Walnut Private Equity Ptnrs Ltd Com stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). 2,000 are held by Winslow Evans & Crocker.

Ward Ferry Management Ltd, which manages about $639.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 441,500 shares to 3.51 million shares, valued at $96.24M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sea Ltd by 1.29 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY).

Among 2 analysts covering Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Noah Holdings Limited had 4 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 4 by JP Morgan. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Wednesday, November 9. JP Morgan maintained Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) on Tuesday, April 10 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Noah: Q2 Was A Blip In A Positive Trend – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Noah Holdings: A Rare Opportunity For U.S. Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “31 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nokia Should Weather Correction Better Than Most In Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) CEO Jingbo Wang on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2018.