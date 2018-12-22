Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 18,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 930,692 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $64.98 million, up from 912,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.42. About 1.56M shares traded or 19.90% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 8.30% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags and Riverside Partner with Turner to Offer New Attractions; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS TO DEVELOP THEME PARK IN RIYADH IN VENTURE WITH PIF; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 29/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces 11th Park Coming to China; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Active Pass Base Up 10% Vs. Year Ago; 25/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: 5 things to know about Six Flags’ new Hangover thrill ride

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 125.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 1.15M shares as the company’s stock declined 22.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $53.88M, up from 915,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.50B market cap company. The stock increased 5.88% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 49.69M shares traded or 171.25% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 46.21% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.21% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation; 23/03/2018 – Oh nuts! China shoppers lament tariffs on US almonds, pistachio and fruit; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS UP BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM 236.5 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM SAYS FILES TO CLARIFY POTENTIAL CONFUSION CAUSED BY CERTAIN STATEMENTS MADE BY CO’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, RICHARD QIANGDONG LIU -SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Tencent, JD.com to join CNY 3 billion LeTV rescue, sources say; 02/04/2018 – JD.COM WILL MAKE RECTIFICATIONS PER REGULATOR DEMANDS: CAIJING; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Rev $16B; 11/05/2018 – Partners Group Adds Black Knight, Exits JD.com: 13F; 20/03/2018 – GUANGDONG SENSSUN WEIGHING APPARATUS 002870.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM ON BUSINESS COOPERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Despite New Lows, JD Is Still Not A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JD.com: Buy The Long-Term Growth Story – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018, Cnbc.com published: “Technology is giving China’s retail industry a lead over its global peers, says JD.com vice president – CNBC” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Synthorx Appoints Andrew Powell, JD, to its Board of Directors – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JD.com: Valuations Still High Risk, High Reward – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $6.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 436,885 shares to 260,615 shares, valued at $7.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 115,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 385,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Among 23 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. JD.com had 62 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, August 11. M Partners upgraded JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) rating on Wednesday, August 23. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $51.0 target. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, November 20. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, June 16. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 10 by Credit Suisse. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) earned “Buy” rating by TH Capital on Thursday, August 6. The company was upgraded on Monday, October 30 by UBS. The rating was downgraded by M Partners on Tuesday, September 20 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Among 17 analysts covering Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Six Flags Entertainment had 46 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 16 by Oppenheimer. As per Wednesday, August 30, the company rating was upgraded by Hilliard Lyons. On Monday, January 8 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, August 28. The stock of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, December 9. Goldman Sachs initiated it with “Neutral” rating and $65 target in Thursday, April 6 report. As per Thursday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 26 by FBR Capital. The stock of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) earned “Neutral” rating by Sterne Agee CRT on Tuesday, March 29. Hilliard Lyons downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, April 28 report.