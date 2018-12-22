Among 5 analysts covering Volution Group Plc (LON:FAN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Volution Group Plc had 12 analyst reports since July 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 10 by Berenberg. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 10 by Liberum Capital. The stock has “Add” rating by Numis Securities on Monday, October 15. The firm has “Hold” rating by Numis Securities given on Friday, August 10. As per Tuesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 6 by Liberum Capital. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital on Thursday, October 11 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital on Friday, October 26. The firm has “Hold” rating by Peel Hunt given on Friday, August 10. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 230 target in Friday, July 6 report. See Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) latest ratings:

26/10/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 240.00 New Target: GBX 226.00 Maintain

15/10/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 216.00 New Target: GBX 216.00 Upgrade

11/10/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

11/10/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 240.00 Maintain

10/08/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 250.00 New Target: GBX 240.00 Reiteration

10/08/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 216.00 Maintain

10/08/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

10/08/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 240.00 Maintain

17/07/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

17/07/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 240.00 Maintain

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased Chemed (CHE) stake by 32.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nordea Investment Management Ab acquired 3,446 shares as Chemed (CHE)’s stock declined 3.82%. The Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 13,976 shares with $4.47M value, up from 10,530 last quarter. Chemed now has $4.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $268.22. About 222,783 shares traded or 100.73% up from the average. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 26.68% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 06/03/2018 CHEMED CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Net $45M; 18/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS EXPERTISE IN RISK MITIGATION AND VALUE-BASED CARE TO APG CONFERENCE IN SAN DIEGO; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q ADJ EPS $2.72, EST. $2.36; 21/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Hutton Gifts 807 Of Chemed Corp; 07/05/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE JOINS AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Rev $439.2M; 24/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS COLLABORATION EXPERTISE TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD NATIONAL SUMMIT; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET

More notable recent Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 1 Buffett Stock I’d Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on December 17, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks Poised for Huge Growth Over the Next Decade – The Motley Fool” published on December 18, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “BBVA Compass officially names Che Goff as its Corpus Christi City President – PRNewswire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Things People Are Doing Less Often: Paying by Check, and Wearing Suits – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Chemed stock skyrockets on earnings report – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased Mednax (NYSE:MD) stake by 114,531 shares to 1.71 million valued at $79.88M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYN) stake by 42,519 shares and now owns 847,084 shares. Ao Smith (NYSE:AOS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 18 investors sold CHE shares while 107 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 13.49 million shares or 3.43% less from 13.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citigroup Inc owns 0% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 13,424 shares. 12,472 were accumulated by Quantbot Technologies L P. 1,217 are owned by Lmr Prtn Llp. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 2 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Burney owns 874 shares. Huntington Bank stated it has 122 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 10,484 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 3,801 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Com holds 0.23% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) or 30,496 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab owns 13,976 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Street has 0.01% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Stifel Corporation invested in 0% or 5,439 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 86,100 shares. Asset Mgmt One Com Ltd reported 0% stake.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $11.32 million activity. MCNAMARA KEVIN J had sold 827 shares worth $261,117 on Friday, November 9. $549,332 worth of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) was sold by Witzeman Michael D on Friday, August 24. The insider Dallob Naomi C sold $1.74 million. Another trade for 657 shares valued at $204,524 was sold by LEE SPENCER S. SAUNDERS DONALD E had sold 300 shares worth $95,766 on Monday, August 20. Shares for $80,940 were sold by GRACE PATRICK P. Westfall Nicholas Michael sold $1.72 million worth of stock or 5,709 shares.

More recent Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) news were published by: Azcentral.com which released: “Petition: Force Robert Sarver to sell the Phoenix Suns – AZCentral” on December 14, 2018. Also Timesfreepress.com published the news titled: “5-at-10: NFL Power Poll, Bowl contest clock ticking, Butch back in the game, Rushmore of mountains – Chattanooga Times Free Press” on December 11, 2018. Reviewjournal.com‘s news article titled: “British fans prefer betting on their form of football over NFL – Las Vegas Review-Journal” with publication date: October 13, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, makes and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets primarily in the United Kingdom and Northern Europe. The company has market cap of 301.33 million GBP. The firm operates through two divisions, the Ventilation Group and Torin-Sifan. It has a 22.69 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

The stock increased 4.11% or GBX 6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 152. About 840,950 shares traded or 171.16% up from the average. Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.