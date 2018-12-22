Broadvision Inc (BVSN) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 1.17, from 0.5 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 5 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 3 reduced and sold their positions in Broadvision Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 255,652 shares, down from 256,056 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Broadvision Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 1 New Position: 4.

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased Altria Group (MO) stake by 6.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nordea Investment Management Ab acquired 197,969 shares as Altria Group (MO)’s stock declined 11.92%. The Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 3.30M shares with $198.95 million value, up from 3.10 million last quarter. Altria Group now has $92.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.09. About 34.46M shares traded or 252.57% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500.

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in BroadVision, Inc. for 342 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 885 shares. The Florida-based Camarda Financial Advisors Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 34 shares.

BroadVision, Inc. develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and clients through a personalized self-service model. The company has market cap of $5.75 million. The firm offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides frameworks that offer portal services for organizing and presenting information; commerce services for transacting business on the Web; process services for transforming people-intensive processes and collaborations into Web self-service applications; content services for managing Web content throughout its lifecycle; staging services for moving content from development environment to production environment; search for full-text and field searching of online content and referenced external files with relevance ranking; unified stream services for unification and integration of information; event driven services to deliver notifications through various messaging platforms; and migration services for data moving across platforms.

More notable recent BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind State Auto Financial, CTI Industries, 1347 Property Insurance, US Auto Parts Network, EDAP TMS SA, and BroadVision â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – Nasdaq” on November 23, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BroadVision Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:BVSN – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “BroadVision Announces First Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:BVSN – GlobeNewswire” on May 11, 2018. More interesting news about BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BroadVision Announces Proposed $3 Million Private Placement by Vmoso, Inc. Subsidiary – GlobeNewswire” published on October 10, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BroadVision Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Results Nasdaq:BVSN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 14, 2018.

The stock decreased 19.58% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $1.15. About 3,391 shares traded. BroadVision, Inc. (BVSN) has declined 55.02% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.02% the S&P500.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $184,966 activity. DEVITRE DINYAR S had sold 3,165 shares worth $184,966.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “I Love The Moves Altria Is Making – Seeking Alpha” on December 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria: Everything Is Different Now – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria Group, Inc. (MO) CEO Howard Willard on Discussion of Investment at Juul Labs Inc. Conference Call (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria Is Cheap With Juicy Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Microsoft, Altria Group and Delta Air Lines – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 52 investors sold MO shares while 495 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.41% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kistler, Alabama-based fund reported 26,066 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Company Il reported 147,072 shares. Paloma Management reported 48,747 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. British Columbia owns 572,145 shares. Guardian Cap LP accumulated 277,606 shares. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 120,533 shares. Joel Isaacson & Co Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 13,040 shares in its portfolio. Payden & Rygel holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 207,684 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 7,945 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.18% or 13,720 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 41.11M shares. Cleararc Cap accumulated 58,815 shares. Lafayette Invests has invested 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Peapack Gladstone Fin holds 26,900 shares. Putnam Fl Investment, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,478 shares.

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG) stake by 112,900 shares to 190,067 valued at $2.69M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) stake by 10,846 shares and now owns 300,616 shares. First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Altria Group had 7 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 26. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $71 target in Monday, October 29 report. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 21 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, July 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $61 target in Friday, August 24 report.