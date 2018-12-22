Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hennessy Advisors Inc (HNNA) by 19.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 26,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.22 million, up from 133,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hennessy Advisors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.56% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 35,582 shares traded or 293.87% up from the average. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) has declined 35.49% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.49% the S&P500. Some Historical HNNA News: 01/05/2018 – For the 200th Anniversary of Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège, a Special Limited-Edition Carafe Pays Tribute to its Heritage and “Th; 17/05/2018 – MOET HENNESSY & CHARTON HOBBS RENEW DISTRIBUTION PACT; 15/05/2018 – Osmium Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in Hennessy Advisors; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Sterling Construction; 17/05/2018 – Full transcript: Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode The pair won the Turing Prize in 2017 for revolutionizing computer processing by developing RISC; 29/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors:; 16/04/2018 – Hennessy Spotlights World Champion Cyclist Marshall “Major” Taylor in Newest “Wild Rabbit” Campaign; 12/04/2018 – Hennessy Taps Jean-Raymond for First Apparel Capsule; 17/05/2018 – Turing Prize winners Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode: transcript; 25/05/2018 – SPEAKEASY APPOINTS BRIAN PEERY OF HENNESSY FUNDS TO ADVISORY BOARD

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 5.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The sold 19,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.85% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 312,847 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.57 million, down from 332,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $64.9. About 3.86 million shares traded or 100.44% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 38.33% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 34 investors sold CHD shares while 224 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 197.15 million shares or 3.70% less from 204.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt reported 0.05% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Boston Family Office Ltd owns 0.07% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 10,484 shares. Castleark Management Ltd holds 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 8,750 shares. Hartford Investment, Connecticut-based fund reported 41,114 shares. Financial Bank Of America De holds 2.54 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Guardian Tru holds 866,800 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc reported 4,578 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Haverford has invested 0.02% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Pictet Asset Limited owns 121,668 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 3,641 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Associates stated it has 0.02% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Peak Asset Lc reported 4,098 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Mcf Advisors Ltd Com invested in 113 shares. Spinnaker Tru invested in 0.31% or 53,425 shares. Taurus Asset Management Ltd has 2.45% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

More recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Church & Dwight Stock Rose 11% Last Month – The Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018. Also Investorplace.com published the news titled: “7 S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Trading Within 10% of an All-Time High – Investorplace.com” on December 07, 2018. Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “If Youâ€™re Dying to Own BIDU Stock, Consider This ETF Instead – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 11, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. CHD’s profit will be $145.28M for 27.50 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.72% EPS growth.

Norinchukin Bank The, which manages about $7.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,683 shares to 22,813 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,127 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Among 21 analysts covering Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD), 5 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Church & Dwight had 78 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 27 by Oppenheimer. Jefferies maintained the shares of CHD in report on Monday, July 17 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) rating on Friday, August 5. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $116 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Thursday, November 2. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) earned “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, November 29. Wells Fargo maintained Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) rating on Tuesday, February 6. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $50 target. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, November 3. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Friday, April 20. On Friday, November 3 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 3 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $45.96 million activity. CUGINE STEVEN P also sold $965,789 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) on Monday, November 19. Another trade for 16,000 shares valued at $1.07M was made by Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty on Tuesday, December 11. SHEARER ROBERT K also sold $966,650 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares. $1.05M worth of stock was sold by Vergis Janet S. on Tuesday, November 6. Craigie James sold 300,000 shares worth $19.93M. LEBLANC ROBERT D had sold 17,544 shares worth $980,755 on Tuesday, August 14.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son L by 45,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meridian Corporation by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,854 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SMBC).

Since September 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $29,883 activity.