Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) had an increase of 18.6% in short interest. ARDX’s SI was 682,300 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 18.6% from 575,300 shares previously. With 310,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s short sellers to cover ARDX’s short positions. The SI to Ardelyx Inc’s float is 1.74%. The stock decreased 4.00% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.68. About 1.64M shares traded or 431.81% up from the average. Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has declined 58.99% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ARDX News: 14/03/2018 – ARDELYX INC – QTRLY SHR $0.21; 22/05/2018 – ARDELYX – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO SUPPORT ITS CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, PRE-COMMERCIALIZATION EFFORTS FOR TENAPANOR, AMONG OTHERS; 17/04/2018 – Ardelyx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 15/05/2018 – Cormorant Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Ardelyx; 23/05/2018 – Buy The Ardelyx Secondary For A Short Term Double; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ardelyx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARDX); 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX INC – $50 MLN SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF NOVEMBER 1, 2022; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased Micron Technology (MU) stake by 57.42% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 14,448 shares as Micron Technology (MU)’s stock declined 22.49%. The Northcoast Asset Management Llc holds 10,716 shares with $485,000 value, down from 25,164 last quarter. Micron Technology now has $33.99B valuation. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 54.63 million shares traded or 65.30% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Roche, Bristol-Myers Hikes Dividend, 2 Biotechs To Debut – Yahoo! Finance News” on December 07, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Daily Biotech Pulse: Axovant In-Licenses 2 Gene Therapies, Agile To Undertake Additional Study Of Contraceptive Patch – Benzinga” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ardelyx Looks Cheap But Not Without Risk – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2018. More interesting news about Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ardelyx (ARDX) CEO Mike Raab on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ardelyx submits NDA for U.S. marketing authorization of Tenapanor for IBS-C – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2018.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $104.39 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications.

Among 2 analysts covering Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ardelyx had 2 analyst reports since August 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of ARDX in report on Thursday, August 9 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 93 investors sold MU shares while 253 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 767.36 million shares or 3.16% less from 792.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 5,380 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pictet Financial Bank And Ltd holds 0.43% or 30,400 shares. Parkside Finance Bancorp holds 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 582 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.19% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.33% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Qs Investors Ltd has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 30,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa reported 749,309 shares. Lincoln National Corp accumulated 4,886 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Com accumulated 0.5% or 3,460 shares. 86,843 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Sys. Ws Lllp invested 10.45% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 11,797 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa, a Luxembourg-based fund reported 49,661 shares. Gabalex Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.24% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $7.60 million activity. Thorsen Steven L. JR had sold 40,000 shares worth $2.20 million. SWITZ ROBERT E had sold 100,000 shares worth $5.40 million on Monday, July 2.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased Ishares Tr Barclays Bond Barcl (SHY) stake by 81,750 shares to 206,039 valued at $17.12 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Yield Muni stake by 919,624 shares and now owns 978,396 shares. Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Micron Technology had 16 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 29 by Barclays Capital. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 28 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $40 target in Thursday, November 29 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, November 27. On Monday, December 10 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 17 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MU in report on Friday, September 21 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Tuesday, June 26, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Wednesday, September 12.