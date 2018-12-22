Among 2 analysts covering Avon Rubber PLC (LON:AVON), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Avon Rubber PLC had 9 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of AVON in report on Monday, July 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt given on Tuesday, December 11. The stock of Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) earned “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Tuesday, July 17. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, November 5 report. As per Monday, November 12, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. The stock has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Thursday, September 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by Peel Hunt. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 2 by Peel Hunt. See Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) latest ratings:

11/12/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1500.00 Maintain

14/11/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1500.00 Maintain

12/11/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1500.00 Maintain

05/11/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1500.00 Maintain

02/10/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1500.00 Maintain

13/09/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1500.00 Maintain

17/07/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1500.00 Maintain

09/07/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1500.00 Maintain

29/06/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 1715.00 Initiates Starts

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased Cdk Global Inc (CDK) stake by 33.72% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Northcoast Asset Management Llc acquired 117,124 shares as Cdk Global Inc (CDK)’s stock declined 21.37%. The Northcoast Asset Management Llc holds 464,517 shares with $29.06M value, up from 347,393 last quarter. Cdk Global Inc now has $5.87B valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $45.57. About 2.87 million shares traded or 154.14% up from the average. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 31.37% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.23 TO $3.28; 30/05/2018 – CDK Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global: FTC Had Notified Parties of Opposition to Proposed Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Presentation of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065 at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Adj EPS 85c; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Lowers 2018 Rev Guidance to Range of 2.5%-3% Growth From 3%-4%; 23/04/2018 – 1-2-1 Mobile Joins CDK Global Partner Program; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeti; 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, homeland security, first responder, fire, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of 370.87 million GBP. It operates through two divisions, Protection & Defence and Dairy. It has a 17.46 P/E ratio. The firm offers respirators or gas masks with a range of spares and accessories; emergency hoods; rebreathers for escape and underwater use; self-contained breathing apparatus; consumable filters and thermal imaging camera equipment; and fuel and water storage tanks, and hovercraft skirts to military forces, civil and first line defense troops, and emergency service teams, as well as industrial, marine, mineral, and oil extraction site personnel.

The stock decreased 1.62% or GBX 20 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1215. About 19,689 shares traded. Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

