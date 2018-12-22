Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 3.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 16,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 433,159 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.07 million, up from 417,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92 million shares traded or 204.06% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 39.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 32,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,543 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.36 million, down from 83,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $38.63. About 12.36M shares traded or 69.85% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has declined 26.13% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 07/03/2018 – MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 15/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 09/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation and Verb Launch Competition to Improve Financial Health in the U.S; 07/03/2018 – METLIFE SAYS CFO MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 21/05/2018 – MetLife: Facebook Inc. Has Signed a Long-Term Lease for All of Park Tower at Transbay in San Francisco; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net $1.25B

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 18.92% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.11 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.30B for 7.32 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% negative EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. MetLife had 66 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 28 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, March 2 with “Neutral”. On Friday, May 5 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Friday, November 10. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Monday, June 4. On Monday, November 28 the stock rating was downgraded by FBR Capital to “Mkt Perform”. The stock of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 10 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, August 17. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, November 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, January 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 324 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 739.18 million shares or 1.70% less from 751.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Macquarie Grp has invested 0.02% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Monetary Mgmt holds 0.19% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 10,525 shares. Canandaigua Bancshares Tru Co reported 53,431 shares. 62,548 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co Ltd. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 944,162 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% or 5.41M shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 156,653 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0.08% or 11.35M shares. Prudential Public Limited Company has 212,819 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 22,766 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust And stated it has 0.06% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Utah Retirement Systems owns 157,127 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 1.47 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Llc holds 694,106 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Com owns 17,300 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86 billion and $364.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fd by 13,385 shares to 142,955 shares, valued at $8.98M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golub Cap Bdc Inc Com (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 16,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $27.41 million activity. On Friday, September 14 the insider Tan Irving sold $3.24 million. On Tuesday, September 11 the insider Kramer Kelly A. sold $3.30M. BHATT PRAT sold $1.52M worth of stock or 33,950 shares. WEST STEVEN M sold $1.20 million worth of stock or 25,000 shares. $196,324 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares were sold by CHANDLER MARK D. Robbins Charles also sold $10.28M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Patten Grp reported 62,054 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams owns 35,542 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Choate Investment reported 0.29% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 0.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bailard invested in 1.1% or 387,731 shares. Todd Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 1.04M shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel owns 24,455 shares. Stanley invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Haverford Ser invested 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kings Point Cap has 137,529 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Td Capital Mngmt Limited Com has 1,460 shares. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hamilton Point Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cornerstone Inc has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 1.29% or 783,739 shares.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 2,795 shares to 5,435 shares, valued at $717,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds (NYSE:MCD) by 8,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,067 shares, and cut its stake in Total S.A. Sponsored Adrs (NYSE:TOT).

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Drexel Hamilton. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 8 by Macquarie Research. Jefferies maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, September 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 30 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, February 11. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of CSCO in report on Monday, February 8 to “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3600 target in Wednesday, June 14 report. Argus Research maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, August 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, June 4 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”.