Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 5.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 3,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.22 million, up from 66,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $79.01. About 4.47 million shares traded or 49.52% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 20.73% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Deere & Company (DE) by 18.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 2,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,052 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.96M, up from 11,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Deere & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $142.99. About 3.93 million shares traded or 50.76% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 2.70% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.70% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS ISSUES HAVE IMPROVED VERY NICELY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND REVENUE INCREASED 29 PERCENT, TO $10.720 BILLION, FOR THE SECOND QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co.: Previous Financial Services Net Income View Included $262M Provisional Tax Benefit Estimate, One-Time Deemed Earnings Repatriation Tax

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Blue-Chip Stocks for the Market Comeback – Investorplace.com” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CEMEX commences stock repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “2 Pot Stocks Making Massive Moves Today – Schaeffers Research” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Deere’s Management Looks Ahead to 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Caterpillar in 2019? – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 66 investors sold DE shares while 310 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 202.38 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Findlay Park Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.36M shares. First National Bank accumulated 9,098 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 12,365 were reported by Peapack Gladstone Finance Corporation. Sigma Planning has invested 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Regal stated it has 0.06% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cardinal Capital holds 400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 28,498 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 732,505 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) owns 0.03% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 519 shares. Cohen & Steers invested in 52,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Osborne Prns Cap Llc accumulated 0.07% or 3,500 shares. First Savings Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Invest Svcs holds 24,925 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Orrstown Svcs Inc holds 0.02% or 100 shares. Raymond James & invested in 0.06% or 244,388 shares. Moreover, Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd has 0.15% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.69 million activity.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86 billion and $364.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 37,320 shares to 12,272 shares, valued at $425,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 9,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,955 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Product Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD).

Among 31 analysts covering Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), 16 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Deere & Company had 141 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS upgraded Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Tuesday, May 31 to “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Monday, August 24 with “Neutral” rating. On Monday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. As per Tuesday, May 24, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Monday, August 24 with “Underweight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Buy” on Monday, August 24. Piper Jaffray maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Monday, August 22 with “Underweight” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, January 18 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 24 by UBS. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $134.0 target in Thursday, October 5 report.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $483.83 million activity. On Thursday, December 6 the insider Buchanan Robin W.T. bought $443,150.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5,127 shares to 60,764 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,957 shares, and cut its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 42 investors sold LYB shares while 254 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 268.84 million shares or 2.45% less from 275.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Farmers & Merchants Invs has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Guggenheim Limited Liability Company accumulated 272,376 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Macquarie Grp Limited stated it has 24,650 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Oppenheimer And has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 110,075 were accumulated by Advsrs Asset. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 342,604 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited has 70,400 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 3,551 shares. 55 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Company. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 177,933 shares. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Limited Co Delaware reported 103,820 shares. Lord Abbett And Com accumulated 426,100 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 570,234 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advisors reported 60,953 shares stake.