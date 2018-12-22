Laurel Grove Capital Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 204.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurel Grove Capital Llc bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,760 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.46 million, up from 2,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurel Grove Capital Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $8.38 during the last trading session, reaching $235.24. About 3.05M shares traded or 102.40% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 10.72% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – CURRENTLY EXPECTS ITS DEAL OF ORBITAL ATK WILL CLOSE IN THE FIRST HALF OF THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Sees FY EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 25/04/2018 – NOC SEES FY EPS $15.40 TO $15.65, SAW $15 TO $15.25; 31/05/2018 – NORTHROP COO: ORBITAL ATK DEAL ON TRACK TO CLOSE END OF 2Q; 08/04/2018 – Probes Point to Northrop Grumman Errors in January Spy-Satellite Failure; 11/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 05/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept OKs possible $2.5 bln sale of military drones to Germany; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Melco Resort Entertainment L (Call) (MPEL) by 88.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 2.34M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.35M, down from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Melco Resort Entertainment L (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.97. It is down 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Laurel Grove Capital Llc, which manages about $236.05 million and $197.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 23,150 shares to 18,600 shares, valued at $853,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services (NYSE:PNC) by 3,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,500 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Among 22 analysts covering Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Northrop Grumman had 76 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, January 25 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, January 16. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $269.0 target in Monday, August 28 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NOC in report on Friday, February 23 with “Equal-Weight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 23 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, January 26 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, October 27. RBC Capital Markets maintained Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) on Wednesday, November 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 14.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $11.33 million activity. CHESTON SHEILA C. sold 10,440 shares worth $3.34 million. Kalan Lesley A sold $319,521 worth of stock or 1,065 shares. BUSH WESLEY G sold $2.75M worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 4,543 shares valued at $1.35 million were sold by Caylor Mark A on Thursday, August 30. Shares for $225,960 were sold by Purvis Shawn N on Monday, November 5. Perry David T had sold 4,425 shares worth $1.33M on Monday, July 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 62 investors sold NOC shares while 271 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 139.01 million shares or 1.40% more from 137.09 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bluecrest accumulated 640 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Qci Asset Ny accumulated 128 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.1% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Osborne Partners Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 643 shares. Palisade Mngmt Limited Liability Company Nj reported 10,065 shares stake. Verity Asset Mngmt Inc reported 4,115 shares stake. Piedmont Advsrs has 13,465 shares. Pittenger Anderson owns 0.01% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 450 shares. 31,755 were reported by Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,323 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 850 are owned by Rnc Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Bessemer Group Inc invested 0.01% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC).

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Northrop Grumman: Irrational Selloff Is Opportunity For Long-Term Investors – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Northrop Grumman: While There Are Concerns, The Company Remains Strong – Seeking Alpha” published on November 14, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Holding Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)? – Yahoo News” on November 17, 2018. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: General Dynamics Corporation vs. Northrop Grumman – The Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 263,879 shares to 722,779 shares, valued at $60.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 125,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.